Fluminense shows Fred in never-before-seen scenes: “Am I worthy of this?” | fluminense

Anyone who was emotional last Saturday can be emotional again: On Monday night, Fluminense released on “FluTV”, the club’s official YouTube channel, the behind-the-scenes video of the 4-0 victory over Corinthians at Maracanã . And the images include never-before-seen scenes of the collective catharsis by the idol Fred after the goal and the end of the match.

– I ask you: am I worthy of this? Of course not, man. Only God can make such a stop. I’m not worthy. These are (pointing to the team), these guys are f…, Diniz… Mário (Bittencourt), I’ll never forget. Thank you, see, for bringing me out of the near depression on the farm. Brother, thank you very much,” Fred declared, his eyes teary as he left the field.

1 of 3 Fred visibly moved on the field trip after Fluminense x Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction / FluTV Fred visibly moved on the field trip after Fluminense x Corinthians – Photo: Reproduction / FluTV

The video also features several testimonials from Fred’s companions in the midst of the party:

– Too emotional. People cry because they deserve it too much, man. He’s the idol of a generation, you know? Come on, my brother, one of the last Mohicans there, bug. It really deserves what you’re doing. It’s eternal Fred – decreed Felipe Melo.

– Too good! Pretty thing, huh? Deserves, deserves so much. A spectacular victory and a goal from Dom, that’s it. He deserves all the best and the best,” said Ganso.

– That’s right, the guy deserves it. He made an exemplary career for everyone, on and off the field. A guy who was always friends with everyone there, always a good environment, and is reaping what he planted in his life – praised Fábio.

– What a beast, huh, man? Dom deserves it, Dom deserves it. Happiness for him. What a beautiful thing, right? He’s our idol, the guy deserves all that and much more for everything he represents for us. 70,000, 80,000 at Maraca to honor the Dom – said Yago.

See the full behind-the-scenes view below:

After four consecutive victories – one for the Copa do Brasil –, Fluminense will arrive packed to face Ceará at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Maracanã, for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. And being able to enter the G-4 in case of a new triumph. Currently, Tricolor is in sixth place with 24 points, but only three behind the vice-leader Athletico-PR and five away from the leader Palmeiras.

