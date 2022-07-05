For Neymar’s spot? PSG sends reinforcements to attack for BRL 276 million

PSG sent this Monday (4) the signing of striker Scamacca, from Sassuolo

According to the newspaper Le ParisienO PSG sent this Monday (4) the hiring of the center forward Gianluca Scamacca23 years old, from Sassuolo.

The Italian, 1.91m, is expected this week at the team’s CT to carry out the protocol medical exams and sign a contract with Paris.

According to the daily, the contract was closed by 50 million euros (R$ 276.44 million).

The Italy national team player is coming off a great season with Sassuolo, having scored 16 goals in 38 matches for the Serie A team in 2021/22.

In recent interview with ESPN.com.brmidfielder Matheus Henrique, who played with Scamacca in the Italian team, praised his colleague.

“He’s our killer. He was the top scorer in the squad this season, with 16 goals. He’s a technical striker, who plays an excellent pivot and is very good with the aerial ball and finishing. He was the offensive highlight of our team, which was one of the best attacks in the Italian Championship”, he stressed.

Scamacca, by the way, arrives at PSG as a reinforcement for the attack amid uncertainty about the permanence of Neymar in the French club.

According to Le Parisienthe Brazilian really doesn’t have any prestige in the team anymore, and the Parisian board wants his departure.

“Scamacca reinforces a sector in which Kylian Mbappé reigns supreme, with Lionel Messi and Neymar at his side. But only Messi can be at the club at the end of the transfer window,” the daily wrote.

“Brazilians are no longer non-transferable, unlike in 2019. And there are also two other candidates for exit: Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler”, he recalled.

as showed the ESPN last week, however, Ney had a confirmed renewal with Paris until 2027 due to a contractual clause, which leaves him in a very strange situation in the Parc des Princes.