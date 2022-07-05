For sale: Ford plant in Camaçari without interested parties

Could BYD’s apparent interest in part of the Ford plant in Camaçari, Bahia be more rumor around the plant’s fate? From what the American automaker has recently stated, it seems so.

Ford has denied firmer contacts with BYD in the sense of transferring part or all of the Bahia plant to the Chinese automaker, which is now arriving with cars in the Brazilian market.

Even so, Ford remains available to talk to those interested in taking the Camaçari plant, which was previously responsible for the production of the Ka, Ka Sedan and EcoSport models, in addition to the 1.0 3C.

The complex, in which Ford’s research and development center is located, has been inactive since January 11, 2021, when the automaker announced the end of industrial production in the country, where it began in 1919.

Unlike Ford’s plants in São Paulo, Camaçari is still awaiting an outcome for its facilities.

In the ABC region of São Paulo, the historic factory in Taboão, in the neighborhood of São Bernardo do Campo, was sealed with the sale to the São José real estate company, which also later bought the engine factory in Taubaté, in Vale do Paraíba.

The two factories previously belonged to Willys Overland do Brasil, purchased by Ford in 1967. Before that, the American company had the “Ipiranga” factory, as it was located in Vila Prudente.

This was closed in 2000, when Ford built the Camaçari plant, which was originally going to be in Rio Grande do Sul…

Before the Ipiranga factory, there was the first one, installed in the Bom Retiro neighborhood, in São Paulo, whose building remains intact, unlike the truck and bus unit, which was closed in 2000 and then demolished.

With the Troller unit, in Horizonte-CE, Ford had six factories throughout its 102 years of manufacturing activities on Brazilian soil.

In fact, Ford operated seven factories, because for just over a year, the Willys Overland Nordeste plant, in Jaboatão dos Guararapes-PE, operated under the new owner.