Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi opens his heart and tells how his relationship with his mother is after an accident: “I didn’t want to talk”

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, who suffered a serious accident after leaving the most guarded house in Brazil in this year’s reality edition, opened the game and revealed how his relationship is with his mother, Dona Mara, after the tragedy that almost took him away. life. The statements were made during a conversation with columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, this Monday (4).

The commercial manager was already living a very troubled relationship with his mother. So much so that even during his participation in the program, he even told that he was kicked out of the house as a child by his own mother. Also during the conversation with the columnist, the boy said that not even the most critical period he went through, fighting for ICU life was able to improve the relationship between the two.

The ex-brother also said that he approached his brother, Diogo Mussi: “We always had a long-distance relationship, because he [Diogo] live in another city. But now he has become very close to me, ”explained Rodrigo, about his brother, who accompanied him throughout his recovery and was by his side in the hospital when he was hospitalized.

But with his mother, things didn’t go the same way. And more than that: Rodrigo Mussi revealed that there is no intention to reconcile. He opened his heart and said what he feels: “We remain apart. With my mother, I don’t want an issue, no. Not even after when I got in an accident was it cool. I didn’t want to talk after the accident either”, confessed the commercial manager.