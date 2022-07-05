Former Caixa president demands ‘wanton’ and complains about ‘insane massacre’

Five days after the most fulminant process of political downfall in Brasília’s recent history, which led to his resignation after accusations of sexual and moral harassment, former Caixa Econômica Federal president Pedro Guimarães reveals aspects of his defense and expresses strong indignation about the what he calls an “insane and inquisitorial massacre”. In an article published in a widely circulated newspaper, the former executive and close friend of President Bolsonaro (PL) declares that he wants “the deepest debauchery to which a person can be subjected”.

When demanding evidence of the accusations made against him by servants – who denounced him to the MPT (Public Ministry of Labor) for abusive verbal behavior, unauthorized intimate touches, sexual innuendo and moral harassment, Guimarães declares that he will ask the hotels where he stayed during trips to work and to CEF itself images of internal security circuits to prove their innocence. “Would a serial harasser ask for or allow the release of content like this? Of course not,” he writes.

The former director of Caixa hopes that the content attests to his innocence. “I want to see if there’s a single second of inappropriate behavior in all those hours, an act that threatens a single woman,” he says. “The speeches against me are lies and the facts will prove them.”

Since the allegations were made public, there has been no public manifestation by President Bolsonaro on the subject. In less than 24 hours, Guimarães presented his resignation letter and left the position, already held by Daniella Marques, assistant to the Minister of Economy. The new president of Caixa promises a broad process of investigation of the case, which has already led to the departure of other directors of the bank.

Guimarães, however, admits that he created a “stance shock” when he took charge of the CEF, in the only indirect mention of the political orientation for his management in office. “I ran Caixa with a clear directive. When I arrived, the company was in the police headlines. A posture shock was needed,” he declares. “Could I have been wrong sometimes? Yup. But there will never be audios of me promoting the corruption that used to corrode the Caixa and that we stagnated. And you don’t do that by praying the Our Father. Sometimes it is necessary to motivate, sometimes it is necessary to demonstrate firmness”, he adds.

Guimarães also complains of “selective leakage” of his statements and alludes to the ministerial meeting that led to the investigation into a possible attempt to control the Federal Police by President Bolsonaro, an episode that culminated in the resignation of the then Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro. “I would ask that the entirety of the conversations be publicly exposed. All leak! May the truth come out in its entirety.”