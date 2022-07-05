Future Ibovespa declines with external pressure and fiscal risk; dollar has new high

The Ibovespa futures opened its business this Tuesday (5th) with a low, following the bad mood of the premarket in New York on the return of the Independence holiday. In the domestic scenario, the Ministry of Economy tried to stop the inclusion of new benefits in the PEC dos Auxílios.

In the Chamber, the proposal of the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), is to create a gasoline aid for app drivers. This measure, however, is considered difficult to implement because of the absence of a registry and the risk of fraud. Forte assesses that there is room to raise the cost of the “PEC Kamikaze” to up to R$50 billion.

At 9:10 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was down 0.80%, at 98,710 points.

The commercial dollar rose 0.62%, to R$ 5.358 in purchases and R$ 5.359 in sales. The dollar futures for August was up 0.45%, at R$5.397.

Future interest rates rise en bloc, with an increase in the perception of fiscal risk due to the possibility of an increase in fiscal spending by the PEC of the benefits: DIF23, +0.02pp, to 13.74%; DIF25, +0.04pp, at 12.80%; DIF27, +0.01pp, at 12.72%; DIF29, +0.01pp, at 12.85%.

Still on the domestic radar, industrial production had a positive change of 0.3% in May compared to the previous month, but was lower than expected.

On Wall Street, futures fell as concern over the possibility of a recession outweighed optimism over US-China talks aimed at lowering import tariffs.

US and Chinese officials have discussed economic sanctions and tariffs amid reports that Washington may roll back some of the trade taxes imposed by former President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones futures were down 0.72%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.80% and 1.03%, respectively.

European stocks operate lower as fears of an impending recession as central banks tighten monetary policy to contain rising inflation continued to induce volatility in markets.

Most markets in Asia-Pacific closed higher on Tuesday, especially the slight decline in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, impacted by the effects of the new lockdowns to contain the new increase in Covid cases in the country. Furthermore, China’s service sector activity rose to 54.5 in June from 41.4 in May, according to Caixin’s Services PMI.

In the spotlight, the Central Bank of Australia raised interest rates in line with expectations. The interest rate hike was 50 basis points to 1.35%, as expected.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s consumer price index in June rose 6% compared to the same period last year.

