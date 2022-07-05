Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, reinforced Corinthians fans against Boca in the arena | Corinthians

He took advantage of the vacation period and repeated a very common gesture in childhood, when he went to the stadium to see Corinthians play.

– I was on vacation in Brazil and it coincided with the date of the Libertadores round of 16. I took the opportunity to kill the nostalgia of watching a game as a fan and in the midst of the organized crowd, to remember my childhood days – he said.

Gabriel Magalhães, as a fan, has already gnawed much harder bones than Libertadores. He especially remembers the 2008 Series B.

– I always liked going to the stadium when I was younger, and every game I asked my dad to take me. He always made an effort for us to be able to go to the games, most of them were in Pacaembu. In the Serie B campaign, we went to several. Access to Serie A was marked, and, of course, came the Libertadores and Mundial title. Then, when I moved to Florianópolis to play for Avaí, it became more difficult to go to the games, but I always watch it on TV.

After the 0-0 draw in the first game, Corinthians needs a victory this Tuesday, at 21:30, at Bombonera, to advance to the quarterfinals of Libertadores. New equality takes the decision of the vacancy to penalties.