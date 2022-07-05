Gasoline price exceeds R$ 10 and scares drivers

In May, ethanol proved to be a more advantageous option for supply in four Brazilian states

Despite the average fuel prices having shown a small reduction with the ICMS cut, drivers are still scared by what they find at pumps in several regions. The maximum amount charged per liter of gasoline is R$ 10.65 in the municipality of Marechal Thaumaturgo (AC), while in Três Passos (RS) the most expensive ethanol reaches R$ 7.646.

The information, referring to the closing of the month of June, is from Ticket Log. According to the company, fossil fuel grew by 10% in the first half of the year, while plant fuel rose by 4.2%. In view of the result, the number of regions where alcohol proved to be more advantageous grew.

Ethanol proved to be a more advantageous option in four states

In May, ethanol proved to be a more advantageous option in Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Goiás and São Paulo. Now, in addition to these regions, fuel has also become more accessible for drivers in Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Piauí.

Douglas Pina, general director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility division of Edenred Brasil, owner of Ticket Log, pointed out the advantage. He also said that the price of gasoline closed the first fifteen days of June at R$7.52, a drop of 0.35% compared to the previous month.

“However, after the last readjustment in the transfer to refineries for the fuel, valid since June 17, in a few days the value of a liter of the oil derivative came to cost R$ 7.68, as we identified in the average data”, highlighted Pina. in an interview with UOL.

How the calculation is performed

To find out where ethanol becomes more advantageous than gasoline when comparing prices, the study uses the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL). It points out the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of fuel and its consumption.

In relation to alcohol, the value is fixed at 8.5 km/l, while gasoline is at 11.5 km/l. It is taken into account, in addition to variations according to the vehicle model, that ethanol increases energy consumption by 30%, with changes to more or less.

Because of this, it is more advantageous to use ethanol when the difference in price exceeds, in percentage, the decrease in autonomy.

