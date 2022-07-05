Gasoline price should be almost R$ 0.80 cheaper in Ceará and return to R$ 5

Consumers should feel a further reduction in prices at fuel pumps this week. According to calculations of Union of Fuel Dealers of Ceará (unions-CE), gasoline should have an average discount of R$ 0.79, ranging from R$ 0.60 to R$ 0.90. With the adjustment, gasoline could return to the level of R$ 5.

The fluctuation is a reflection of the reduction in the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), determined by Governor Izolda Cela this Monday (4).

According to the Syndicate’s economic advisor, Antônio José Costa, each gas station has its own dynamics with suppliers, so the price variation at the pumps should follow the stocks of each unit. However, he projected that the readjustments should arrive in the next 2 or 3 days.

The smaller stations, according to Costa, will be able to pass on this discount within 24 hours, if they already have to renew their stocks.

“There is still room for more reduction, yes, because this first drop was related to federal taxes, when we had a reduction of R$ 0.70 in gasoline and R$ 0.25 in ethanol. downloaded, but we should have a reduction between R$0.60 and R$0.90, with an average of R$0.79″, said Antônio José.

Sindipostos, however, has not yet made predictions about the readjustment of ethanol.

Diesel

Despite the expected reduction for gasoline and ethanol, diesel should not undergo a price reduction at the pumps.

The economic advisor of Sindipostos, however, highlighted that the sector works with the expectation of launching a Federal subsidy plan for truck drivers and taxi drivers, with the Government providing vouchers to drivers.

Last week, the National Committee of State and Federal District Finance Secretaries (comsefaz), during a meeting of the National Council for Farm Policy (make up), approved the regulation of the new way of calculating the diesel rate fur Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

last readjustment

Last Saturday, Diário do Nordeste had already identified several stations selling a liter of regular gasoline at R$ 6.23. The number represented a decrease of R$ 0.30 in relation to the values ​​recorded previously, when some pumps around the Capital showed R$ 6.53.

Adding the new discount foreseen for gasoline, of R$ 0.79, the fuel, in Ceará, may cost between R$ 5.44 and R$ 5.74.

According to the latest survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of regular gasoline in Ceará is R$7,575. The data refer to the survey carried out between June 26 and July 2, 2022.