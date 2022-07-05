Gasoline reacts to tax cut with slight decline in BH

At Posto Holl, on Avenida dos Andradas, a liter of gasoline was costing R$6.89 yesterday: companies should make further adjustments in the coming days (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

Drivers from Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region who attended gas stations yesterday have already started to notice a slight drop in gasoline prices. Most establishments charge the value of a liter of the product below R$ 7, a direct reflection of the federal tax cut made by the Union. However, the trend is for prices to fall even further after the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods, Goods and Services (ICMS) on gasoline, as announced by the state government last week.

The measure reduced the tax rate from 31% to 18% in the final price for the consumer. According to an estimate made last week by the Minas Gerais State Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Minaspetro), gasoline will fall on average by R$ 1.60 at the main stations, accounting for subsidies in state and federal taxes. With this, the liter of fuel must be less than R$ 6.

Only with the zeroing of PIS/Cofins, taxes of the Union, the miners started to save R$ 0.68, on average, in the liter of gasoline in the last week of June. The reduction contributed to gasoline being below diesel at dealerships in Belo Horizonte and the region. Although Bolsonaro has sanctioned the law that eliminates federal taxes, the measure is only valid until the end of the year. In 2023, the tax will rise again – PIS/Cofins represents about 12% of the final price of gasoline.

At BH gas stations, there was a drop between 6% and 8% in gasoline in recent days, just after PIS/Cofins was zeroed. The Odeon Post, on Avenida do Contorno, for example, charged R$ 7.39 per liter until then, but reduced the price to R$ 6.87, one of the most competitive in BH. At the Ale gas station located on BR-356, there was a reduction from R$7.59 to R$6.99. Posto da Mame, also at Contorno, reduced gasoline from R$7.49 to R$6.99 per liter. At the Holl Post, on Avenida dos Andradas, gasoline was sold yesterday at R$6.89.

The president of Minaspetro, Rafael Macedo, considers that the reductions in the fuel will come gradually throughout the state: “We must receive these staggered reductions and apply them to the pump. We have seen an important reduction, that of the federal tax, and now there will be another one, with a new rate, that of the state tax. We will see a relief in gasoline prices over the next week.”

If the perspective of greater reduction is maintained, gasoline will return to around R$ 5 after more than a year. According to a survey by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), the average price of fuel in June 2021 was R$5.91. Since then, it has been affected above all by the constant increases announced by Petrobras, which takes into account the price of the dollar and the barrel of oil in the international market.

INCREASES IN REFINERIES

From June of last year until now, there were seven increases in refineries, which made gasoline have a total readjustment of 50.9%. In turn, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), from the IBGE, shows that the variation of the product in 12 months was 28.84%, with data up to May.

In the best possible scenario, the Ministry of Mines and Energy predicts a reduction of up to 20.9% in the average price of gasoline for consumers, with the relief measures still in progress. Several states contest the actions due to the loss of ICMS collection. Minas Gerais, for example, projects a drop of up to R$ 12 billion in annual revenue due to the subsidy in the state tax – it would be R$ 3.4 billion less because of fuels.