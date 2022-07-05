Geographical bug: check its causes, symptoms and treatments – VivaBem

Those who live on the coast or usually travel to beaches, must have heard of the geographic bug. Also called cutaneous larva migrans, it is an infection caused by contaminated soil from the feces of dogs and cats infected by the parasite. They develop in the form of larvae in warm and humid places, such as sand.

Anyone can have the problem, but it tends to manifest itself more in children, as they are more seated on beaches and in parks.

When dogs or cats evacuate in the dirt or sand, the eggs of the larva, present in the intestines of these animals, are released. In contact with warm soil, the larvae develop and stay there. When they come into direct contact with the skin, they penetrate, causing the disease.

Next, you can check the main questions about geographic bugs, symptoms, forms of treatment and what the risk factors are.

Geographical bug: what it is, causes and treatments

What parts of the body are most affected by the geographic bug?

These are the feet and buttocks, as the person sits or steps where the larva is. But any place on the skin can develop geographic bug, that is, hands, forearms and legs. There is even a risk of cases of dissemination, because if the individual lies on the lawn or in the sand and has contact with the larva, he can develop the problem in the back, for example.

What are the main symptoms of the disease?

The person feels intense itching and the lesions are characterized by pink sinuous paths with edema, which may form blisters. As the days go by, the larva makes a path (1 to 2 centimeters per day), which is similar to a geographic map. Hence the name of the disease.

How is the diagnosis made?

On physical examination, with a clinical picture of itching, sinuous lesions forming paths in areas of greater contact with the ground, such as feet and buttocks. The patient’s history is also evaluated.

What health risks does the geographic bug cause?

The biggest risk would be secondary infection, by bacteria (such as erysipelas), as the person has intense itching and can hurt the skin, with the risk of leaving scars if not treated properly. In very allergic people, there may be allergies with coughing and shortness of breath, due to the release of toxin from the larvae.

Is there transmission from one person to another?

Not. Transmission is through the feces of animals infected with the parasite, especially dogs and cats (especially those living on the streets), which contaminate the soil.

In addition to sand, is it possible to contaminate yourself in another type of soil?

Yup. Lawns, sand ponds, backyards, parks, schools, sports courts. All these places can harbor the parasite if they are contaminated with animal feces. In addition, there is the aggravating factor of the rains, which facilitate the dissemination of larvae in the soil. This is why there is an increase in the number of geographic bugs in the rainy season.

How to get the geographic bug out of the skin?

The geographic bug is not removed manually. It is only done with antiparasitic drug treatment and, often, an ice pack is used, which reduces swelling and helps to kill the larva. You can’t take it out, because it is deep in the subcutaneous tissue.

Is it possible to remove the geographic bug with tweezers, for example?

Do not attempt to remove the larvae at home with tweezers or other methods. This can lead to bacterial infections, contact dermatitis, wounds and scarring.

What treatments are indicated for problems with geographic bugs?

Ice packs and antiparasitics indicated by a dermatologist, which can be used in the form of ointment or tablets. The choice will depend on the severity of each case and the age of the patient.

Are there risks for those who choose home treatments?

Yup. In addition to being ineffective, home treatments can lead to contact dermatitis, bacterial infections and burns.

Is there a way to prevent the geographic bug?

Prevention is done with the use of shoes, avoiding contact of the feet with contaminated soil, in addition to the recommendation not to sit on sandy terrain. When staying for a long period in these places, try to cover with a towel or mat.

Wash your feet with running water after walking barefoot on the beach or surfaces that may harbor geographic bug eggs to try to kill the larvae in cold temperatures.

Maintain good hygiene measures, such as always washing your hands well.

Avoid walking your pets on beaches and parks, but if you take them, collect their feces and dispose of them in a suitable place.

Take care that your animals are antiparasitic, with the use of wormers, to avoid the disease.

Sources

Silvana Coghidermatologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo; Vivianne Lira da Camara Costa, dermatologist at Huol-UFRN (Onofre Lopes University Hospital of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte) connected to the Ebserh network; and Leonardo Abrucio Netodermatologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo.