Globo loses audience with change of Ana Maria Braga and Patrícia Poeta

Not even the strong media campaign around the supposed news of the morning programming was able to reverse the public’s lack of interest in the new mornings on Globo: announced months in advance, finally the exchanges involving Encontro, Mais Você and the local mid-week newscasts. day happened. However, little has changed in practice. The Encontro only changed Fátima Bernardes for Patrícia Poeta, keeping the format, visual identity and studio, while Mais Você and the news from the affiliates brought nothing new, except for the schedules.

And, according to consolidated audience data from Monday (4), the absence of actual changes in Globo’s much-vaunted supermornings was noticed by the public in Greater São Paulo. The numbers, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, point out that musical chairs and the restructuring of the audience leader’s morning schedule had the opposite effect of what was expected: the broadcaster, despite remaining in first place with an elastic advantage over rivals, lost viewers in the main metropolis of country.

Aired earlier and under the command of Patrícia Poeta, relegating Manoel Soares to the embarrassing position of Louro José human, the first day of the new Meeting had an average of 7.2 points, a decrease of 9% compared to the four fairs, in which the electronic magazine was still broadcast at 10:45 am and featured a presentation by Fátima Bernardes. Mais Você, transferred to 10:35 am, lost even more audience and recorded an average of 7.1, 13% less than the accumulated in previous weeks. SP1, in turn, dropped 7% and scored 9.9.

Other Monday premieres also performed below expectations: at Band, which also readjusted its morning schedule to try to surf Globo’s changes, Bora Brasil 2nd Edition debuted with an average of 0.6 points, the same performance as The Chef with Edu Guedes, and almost had half the audience of Cultura (1.1) in the same time slot. On SBT, A Desalmada even tied with the national edition of Brasil Urgente (4.3) and scored 5.5 points on average. Finally, on Record, the first chapter of the new season of Todas as Garotas em Mim scored only 4.2 – the worst score of the series on a Monday.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Monday (4):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)14.2
good morning SP8.1
Good morning Brazil8.0
Meeting with Patricia Poet – Debut7.2
More you – New time7.1
SP1 – New time9.9
Globe Sports10.5
Newspaper Today11.0
The Carnation and the Rose14.3
Afternoon Session: The Pink Panther 210.9
Worth Watching Again: The Favorite14.5
Beyond the Illusion19.1
SP221.1
face and courage21.2
National Journal26.1
wetland30.5
Hot Screen: Red Alert16.5
Globo newspaper9.1
Conversation with Bial5.9
Face and Courage (replay)4.7
Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola3.9
hour 14.7
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.9
General Balance Sheet1.5
General Balance Sheet Morning II1.7
General Balance Sheet Manhã SP2.6
Speak Brazil3.5
Nowadays3.3
General Balance Sheet SP5.6
Flames of Life3.5
Alert City3.1
Alert City II5.4
City Alert SP8.3
Record Journal7.9
All the Girls in Me – New season premiere4.2
Love Without Equal3.6
Power Couple Brazil 64.6
Chicago Med2.3
between the lines0.9
Universal Church0.4
General Balance Sheet Dawn0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)4.1
First Impact2.2
First Impact 2nd Edition2.9
Carousel3.6
Emerald3.6
Family cases2.8
gossiping2.9
Beware of the Angel4.7
The Soulless – Debut5.5
Tomorrow is Forever5.9
SBT Brazil6.1
Poliana Moça6.5
Angel’s face6.2
Mouse Program5.3
Arena SBT3.1
The Night2.6
Operation Mosque1.9
Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law1.7
The Best of Connection Reporter1.8
SBT Brazil 2nd Edition1.9
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)2.5
Let’s go SP0.9
Let’s go Brazil1.0
The Chef with Edu Guedes – New time0.6
Bora Brasil 2nd Edition – Debut0.6
Open game1.8
Open Game – Debate3.1
The Ball Owners2.3
Good afternoon Sao Paulo1.7
best of the afternoon1.6
Brazil Urgent4.2
Brazil Urgent SP4.3
Band Journal4.7
Faustão in the Band3.5
Double Dose Challenge1.4
Wild Planet0.5
Night news0.4
Band Elections0.5
What End Did It Take?0.5
Total Sport0.5
The Blacklist0.2
Savage Planet (replay)0.3
Jornal da Band (re-presentation)0.4
1st newspaper0.5
AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00)0.5
Grace Church0.1
got you0.1
Good morning you SP0.2
Good morning for you0.1
You on TV0.3
I’ll tell you0.2
Universal Church0.1
The afternoon is yours1.3
Universal Church0.2
National Alert1.3
TV network! news0.7
Faith Show0.3
TV Fame0.4
Galera Esporte Clube0.6
My bad0.8
Dynamic reading0.6
got you0.4
Shed smell0.2
Grace Church0.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

