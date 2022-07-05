Globo loses audience with change of Ana Maria Braga and Patrícia Poeta

Not even the strong media campaign around the supposed news of the morning programming was able to reverse the public’s lack of interest in the new mornings on Globo: announced months in advance, finally the exchanges involving Encontro, Mais Você and the local mid-week newscasts. day happened. However, little has changed in practice. The Encontro only changed Fátima Bernardes for Patrícia Poeta, keeping the format, visual identity and studio, while Mais Você and the news from the affiliates brought nothing new, except for the schedules.

And, according to consolidated audience data from Monday (4), the absence of actual changes in Globo’s much-vaunted supermornings was noticed by the public in Greater São Paulo. The numbers, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, point out that musical chairs and the restructuring of the audience leader’s morning schedule had the opposite effect of what was expected: the broadcaster, despite remaining in first place with an elastic advantage over rivals, lost viewers in the main metropolis of country.

Aired earlier and under the command of Patrícia Poeta, relegating Manoel Soares to the embarrassing position of Louro José human, the first day of the new Meeting had an average of 7.2 points, a decrease of 9% compared to the four fairs, in which the electronic magazine was still broadcast at 10:45 am and featured a presentation by Fátima Bernardes. Mais Você, transferred to 10:35 am, lost even more audience and recorded an average of 7.1, 13% less than the accumulated in previous weeks. SP1, in turn, dropped 7% and scored 9.9.

Other Monday premieres also performed below expectations: at Band, which also readjusted its morning schedule to try to surf Globo’s changes, Bora Brasil 2nd Edition debuted with an average of 0.6 points, the same performance as The Chef with Edu Guedes, and almost had half the audience of Cultura (1.1) in the same time slot. On SBT, A Desalmada even tied with the national edition of Brasil Urgente (4.3) and scored 5.5 points on average. Finally, on Record, the first chapter of the new season of Todas as Garotas em Mim scored only 4.2 – the worst score of the series on a Monday.

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 14.2 good morning SP 8.1 Good morning Brazil 8.0 Meeting with Patricia Poet – Debut 7.2 More you – New time 7.1 SP1 – New time 9.9 Globe Sports 10.5 Newspaper Today 11.0 The Carnation and the Rose 14.3 Afternoon Session: The Pink Panther 2 10.9 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 14.5 Beyond the Illusion 19.1 SP2 21.1 face and courage 21.2 National Journal 26.1 wetland 30.5 Hot Screen: Red Alert 16.5 Globo newspaper 9.1 Conversation with Bial 5.9 Face and Courage (replay) 4.7 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 3.9 hour 1 4.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.9 General Balance Sheet 1.5 General Balance Sheet Morning II 1.7 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.6 Speak Brazil 3.5 Nowadays 3.3 General Balance Sheet SP 5.6 Flames of Life 3.5 Alert City 3.1 Alert City II 5.4 City Alert SP 8.3 Record Journal 7.9 All the Girls in Me – New season premiere 4.2 Love Without Equal 3.6 Power Couple Brazil 6 4.6 Chicago Med 2.3 between the lines 0.9 Universal Church 0.4 General Balance Sheet Dawn 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 4.1 First Impact 2.2 First Impact 2nd Edition 2.9 Carousel 3.6 Emerald 3.6 Family cases 2.8 gossiping 2.9 Beware of the Angel 4.7 The Soulless – Debut 5.5 Tomorrow is Forever 5.9 SBT Brazil 6.1 Poliana Moça 6.5 Angel’s face 6.2 Mouse Program 5.3 Arena SBT 3.1 The Night 2.6 Operation Mosque 1.9 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Goliath School and My Brother-in-Law 1.7 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.8 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.9 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.5 Let’s go SP 0.9 Let’s go Brazil 1.0 The Chef with Edu Guedes – New time 0.6 Bora Brasil 2nd Edition – Debut 0.6 Open game 1.8 Open Game – Debate 3.1 The Ball Owners 2.3 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.7 best of the afternoon 1.6 Brazil Urgent 4.2 Brazil Urgent SP 4.3 Band Journal 4.7 Faustão in the Band 3.5 Double Dose Challenge 1.4 Wild Planet 0.5 Night news 0.4 Band Elections 0.5 What End Did It Take? 0.5 Total Sport 0.5 The Blacklist 0.2 Savage Planet (replay) 0.3 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.4 1st newspaper 0.5 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.5 Grace Church 0.1 got you 0.1 Good morning you SP 0.2 Good morning for you 0.1 You on TV 0.3 I’ll tell you 0.2 Universal Church 0.1 The afternoon is yours 1.3 Universal Church 0.2 National Alert 1.3 TV network! news 0.7 Faith Show 0.3 TV Fame 0.4 Galera Esporte Clube 0.6 My bad 0.8 Dynamic reading 0.6 got you 0.4 Shed smell 0.2 Grace Church 0.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

