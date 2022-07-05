Globo reporters, Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo, get married in Rio de Janeiro – Zoeira

TV Globo reporters Erick Rianelli and Pedro Figueiredo got married last Saturday (2), in a big celebration in Rio de Janeiro. About 200 guests gathered at a party house in Alto da Boa Vista.

The celebration, however, was a way of enjoying the joy with friends and family, since the two were already married in civil since 2018.

The two went viral on social media in 2022, shortly after Erick sent a message to her husband during a live report on ‘Bom Dia Rio’.

Their relationship even began in backstage from Globo, when both were already co-workers in 2014.

