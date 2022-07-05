Glove de Pedreiro makes first international trip for work after agreement with Falcão

Amid controversy and exchange of entrepreneurs in the last week, Luva de Pedreiro will travel to Morocco this Tuesday morning. The influencer will fulfill a commercial agreement already programmed by the previous management, of Allan Jesus. The information was confirmed by THROW! with the influencer team.

The trip will be Iran Ferreira’s first with the new entrepreneurs, despite the commercial agreement having been programmed by Allan Jesus. The influencer, who is now managed by former player Falcão, returns to Brazil next Friday.

Glove de Pedreiro drew attention in recent weeks after an outburst on social media. The influencer even said that he would take a break from the videos. The next day, Iran unfollowed Allan and removed the businessman’s name from his Instagram ‘bio’.

Last week, Luva de Pedreiro got it right with the new managers, even under the current contract with Allan Jesus. The termination fine of the agreement made with the former agent would be R$ 5 million. Currently, Iran has over 17 million followers on Tik Tok.