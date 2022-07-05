Glove de Pedreiro shares photo of mansion and celebrates: ‘being able to give comfort to my parents’ | Bahia

The Bahian influencer Luva de Pedreiro shared this Monday (4) a photo of the mansion where he went to live in Recife and celebrated the achievement on a social network.

“Thank God dad ❤️🏠 In my new house there is only one rule: freedom. And from now on, no one will silence me anymore!”.

In the publication, the Bahian talked about the joy of being able to give comfort to his parents, who always worked to support the family.

“Today I am able to give comfort to my parents, to repay their struggle for all these years of struggle”, he said.

The house is located in the Metropolitan Region of Recife, in Pernambuco, and was rented by new businessmen from Iran, including former futsal player Falcão. Fantastic showed details of the house this Sunday (3). See video below:

The influencer thanked him for the support he received after the problems he had with the former manager.

“Thank you for everyone’s support during these difficult days, you are my troop, you are part of all my achievements and will always do so, without you the guy with the Glove de Pedreiro does not exist. . RECEIVE!❤️”.

Last Tuesday (28), former futsal player Falcão announced that he will manage the career of Luva de Pedreiro.

“GET what’s yours! Thank you for looking for me and choosing me to help you! The world hugged you and your #Tropa @goleirodoluva @cruzadordoluva and so did I!”, Falcão said on social media.

In videos recorded in stories, the influencer accused former businessman Allan de Jesus of hacking his WhatsApp account and blocking the Bahian’s access to TikTok.

On June 26, the influencer, known for the catchphrases “Receive” and “Thank God Dad,” appeared on Instagram after five days.

Former futsal player Falcão and Luva de Pedreiro announce partnership

Hours later, Allan Jesus spoke about the accusations and said he was threatened with death.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 15 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 17 million subscribers.

Iran Ferreira, the 'Bricklayer's Glove'

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his exploits in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue.

