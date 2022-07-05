Google Maps will have a function to help the driver spend less gas

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The high inflation in Brazil is not forgiving. In short, high fuel prices across Brazil have forced drivers to look for ways to spend less gasoline. In fact, gasoline was the most expensive fuel, since it increased by 70.6% since 2019. In view of this, Google Maps is preparing a way to help save gasoline. Below, check out the details.

A very different way to spend less gas is using Google Maps. In short, in the United States Google has released an update that reveals which is the most economical route.

The calculation takes into account the speed of traffic and the time the driver would spend in traffic. In addition, it also analyzes the type of terrain as well as its elevation. However, the function is not yet available in Brazil, but should be released soon.

In the meantime, it is necessary to invest in other ways to spend less gas. Below, check out some tips.

1. Take care of the time you supply

In short, gasoline and ethanol are chemical materials and are subject to the natural laws of planet Earth. Therefore, their volume changes with temperature. So, to spend less gas, try to fill up in the late afternoon, at night or in the early hours of the morning. That way, the fuel will be compressed and you’ll take more volume home.

two. Want to spend less gas? take care of the temperature

When the vehicle temperature rises, the fuel expands inside the tank. This causes the same amount of liquid to occupy a larger area. When it cools, the contact area decreases, and the fuel occupies a smaller area. If you buy based on volume (in liters), prefer to do it on colder days.

