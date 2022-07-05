Governor Carlos Brandão announces a 21.30% reduction in the average price of gasoline, for ICMS calculation purposes | maranhão

The government of Maranhão announced, this Saturday (2), a reduction of 21.30% in the new average price for gasoline, for the purpose of calculating the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) to be paid by refineries and distributors.

*Correction: Previously, g1 reported that a 21.30% reduction was made in the ICMS value, which is not true. What the government did, in fact, was to reduce the average price of gasoline in Maranhão, for the purpose of calculating the ICMS that is paid by refineries and distributors. The correction was made at 10:20 on 04/07.

The measure was determined through Administrative Resolution No. 44/2022, which, according to the government, aims to contain inflation and the impact of high prices on consumers through a proportional reduction in the price of fuel to the final consumer at the pump.

The governor of Maranhão, Carlos Brandão, made the announcement through social networks, stating that, with the reduction in the average price of gasoline, the value of a liter will be fixed at R$ 4.6591, and diesel (S10/S500) in R$ 3.9607 in the refineries.

“With this, there is to be a reduction in prices at the pumps of 0.38 cents for gasoline; 0.12 cents for diesel and 2.50 for cooking gas. Procon and each one of us must and can follow the reduction of these prices”, said the governor.

What does the change in the ‘average price of gasoline’ mean?

In a note sent to g1 maranhãothe Secretary of State for Finance (Sefaz), informed that “ICMS should be paid based on the price of Gasoline, Diesel and LPG of R$ 7.08 and R$ 9.08, respectively, the price practiced today at retail ”, having as a reference the prices practiced in the last 60 months”.

In other words, the government collects the gasoline prices practiced in the last five years, and an average is taken from this value. From this average, the calculation for ICMS collection is carried out, which follows with a rate of 30.5% (tax plus contribution to the Maranhense Fund to Combat Poverty – Fumacop).

With the reduction in the average price of gasoline, the government of Maranhão says it will lose another R$ 600 million/year, accumulating a real loss of R$ 1.7 billion/year in ICMS collection.

“It is worth noting that, since November 2021, the States have decided to freeze the ICMS calculation base, as a way of minimizing the inflationary effects on the population’s pocket, resulting in a waiver of tax revenue for Maranhão of about R$ 1.1 billion/year”, says another excerpt from the note.

Action against federal ICMS reduction law

Currently, the government of Maranhão is in a legal battle to avoid the reduction of ICMS on gasoline, which should be set at a maximum of 17%, according to a bill sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on June 23. At the moment, the ICMS rate in Maranhão is 30.5%.

The government of Maranhão and 10 other states filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (Adin) in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the law. In an interview with TV Gazebolast Thursday (30), Carlos Brandão stated that, in Maranhão, if the federal law were applied, the state government would have to reduce the tax rate on gasoline only by 11 percentage points.

Also according to the Secretary of State for Finance, in Maranhão, both Diesel (16.5%) and LPG (14%) already have rates below 18%, a percentage limit that must be defined by law, backed by judicial. In the state, only gasoline has a rate higher than 18%.

“If you take this money out of the states’ cash, especially the states in the northeast will not sustain themselves. It cannot be done in a radical way”, said Brandão, when commenting on the lawsuit.

The governor also assessed that the reduction would not solve the fuel issue.

“Fuel, today, is indexed to the dollar price: every time the dollar increases, the barrel of oil increases, the fuel increases. So, the States are not responsible for this”, he affirmed.

The managers of the states that triggered the STF claim to be concerned about the reduction in collection, and highlighted that fuels were responsible for 86% of state and district collections in 2021.

The lawsuit filed by the governors asks for an injunction to suspend the law, which they say is unconstitutional. Among other points, they argue that the federation units have autonomy in setting tax rates.

Federal law limiting ICMS

According to the text approved by Congress, items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport are now classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general ICMS rate, which varies from 17% to 18%. %, depending on the locale.

Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% of ICMS. The sanctioned law is one of the federal government’s bets to try to contain the soaring inflation, especially in fuel, this election year.

ICMS is a state tax, makes up the price of most products sold in the country and is responsible for most of the taxes collected by the states. Governors estimated a loss of about R$ 100 billion with the measure.

The proposal received criticism from states and municipalities, which estimate a loss of revenue of up to R$ 83 billion. In an attempt to mitigate the governors’ resistance, Congress approved some provisions that provided for partial compensation mechanisms from the Union to the states, however, some of them were vetoed by the president. The vetoes will still be analyzed by the National Congress this week.

Among the vetoed norms is the one that provided that, in case of loss of collection caused by the ICMS ceiling, the Union should compensate the States and municipalities so that the constitutional floors of health, education and the Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb) had the same levels of resources that they had before the law resulting from the project came into force.

The section that determined that states that do not have debts with the Union could be compensated for their losses through the transfer of revenues from the Financial Compensation for the Exploration of Mineral Resources (CFEM) was also vetoed. In the case of these entities, the compensation would take place in 2023.

On the other hand, the president maintained the section that provides for the compensation of states indebted to the Union that have a loss in collection by deducting the value of the installments of the debt contracts.

Another veto targeted the device that provided for priority in contracting loans with the Union for states that already had an ICMS tax rate of 17% or 18% on items such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas, communications and public transport.

In justifying the vetoes, the president points out that the states received aid from the Union in 2020 because of the pandemic. Bolsonaro also argued that the entities had an increase in revenue, so they do not need compensation.