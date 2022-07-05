‘Grandma Fitness’ is prevented from taking pictures at the gym: “Gostosophobia”

posted on 07/04/2022 17:42



The fitness muse says she has suffered from “hotness phobia” – a kind of “prejudice” towards very hot people – (Credit: Reproduction / Instagram @andrea__sunshinee)

Andréa Sunshine, 53, known on social media as “Grandma fitness”, is one of the many people who love to take a picture in the gym mirror after training. But, the muse ended up prevented from posting the training routine for drawing too much attention. She explained what happened to the newspaper. Extraand says he was a victim of “hotness phobia” — a kind of “prejudice” against very hot people.

The personal trainer said that the case took place at a gym in Búzios, in the Lagos Region, in Rio de Janeiro.

“On June 17, I had a wonderful workout and made my images for the posts on Instagram. But to my surprise, on Saturday, I was approached during half of my activities by an employee who called himself a manager”, he reported. Is it over there.

According to Andréa, the employee approached her because she had drawn the attention of other visitors to the place.

“Because of my internationally recognized work as a fitness influencer, I was recording images of another day of training. I don’t want to discuss internal politics, although I think theirs is obsolete, because we are in the digital age and all supporters and influencers in this area make posts of their routines in gyms all over the world. But, yes, the prejudiced embarrassment of ‘tastephobia’. Perhaps if it had been a man, the demeanor would have been more respectful and kind. I felt diminished and inferior with all eyes on me . The gym was full! I was cold, feeling palpitations since I had my pre-workout active and with high adrenaline”, said the influencer.





Andréa said she explained the situation to the academy employee, who responded rudely. “I told him who I was, but it got worse. He asked to see my Instagram, which I promptly did, and he reacted with a sneer and said, ‘Oh, are you famous? But, I’m sorry, you can’t. record'”, said the muse.

After the case, Sunshine made a complaint against the academy in consumer protection agencies. “Why embarrass me even more and make the process longer? Why didn’t you call me into a corner? Or didn’t you touch me discreetly on the way out? I felt enormous discomfort and embarrassment”, concluded the bodybuilder.



