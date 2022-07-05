Guimarães after losing BRL 100,000 in Caixa

The former president of Caixa Pedro Guimarães was angry with employees and said he was betrayed after discovering a change in the internal regulations that, in practice, would make him lose more than R$ 100 thousand per month, during a meeting held at the end of last year. . The information and audio were obtained from Rodrigo Rangel’s column, from the Metrópoles portal.

The new resolution, approved by Caixa executives, established a limit to Pedro Guimarães’ participation in the boards of Caixa subsidiaries and private companies in which the bank is a partner. The former president of the bank even joined 18 boards, which earned him more than R$130,000 a month in jets (a kind of bonus for extra work), according to Metrópoles. The amount was added to the salary of R$ 56 thousand that Guimarães received as president of Caixa.

“The Mauro [Cunha, ex-presidente do Conselho de Administração da Caixa] he never even mentioned it to me because he knew it was unacceptable. So this is treason. Because it passed without anyone ever passing it to me”, said Pedro Guimarães.

He then asks his chief of staff, Rozana Alves, advisor Álvaro Pires and Caixa’s vice-president, Celso Leonardo Barbosa, to make a survey of everything that has been done in the last three years, “because nego is me fod *, Nego will fuck me*”.

Álvaro Pires and Celso Barbosa are personal friends of Guimarães. Considered number two in Caixa’s administration, Barbosa was removed from office after being cited in allegations of sexual harassment.

I will refund the money, it is not conditional. How can I not return the money? This shit will blow up in six months, say I’m stealing the Box.

Pedro Guimarães in audio obtained by Rodrigo Rangel’s column

He even accuses officials of disloyalty:

How will I know? How am I going to have time, I can’t trust the people inside the bank?

According to Pedro Guimarães, employees want to “hedge (protect yourself) for if President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) doesn’t win the election”. Hey, Celso, do you look at this in detail?”

Sought by Metrópoles, lawyer José Luis de Oliveira Lima, who represents Pedro Guimarães, stated that he did not return the money mentioned in the audio. “He didn’t have to return anything as everything was within the law.”

Guimarães was removed from the presidency on the 29th after Metrópoles released the report of employees who accuse him of sexual harassment during trips and Caixa events.

In his resignation letter, Guimarães denied the accusations and declared that he fought harassment within the bank. He added that he was placed in a “cruel, unfair, unequal situation and that will be corrected at the right time with the force of truth”.

Guimarães says that you speak against him are ‘lies’

Yesterday, Pedro Guimarães wrote a column in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper to defend himself against the accusations. He says that the speeches against him are “lies” and that he requested videos from hotels and on Caixa’s premises to prove his honesty.

Read excerpts from the text. The full column can be read in Folha:

“Few things can be worse than the situation in which a lifetime of correctness and honesty finds itself in the shadow of accusations based only on the word of a few. In criminal law, even a whistleblower’s version is worth nothing if it doesn’t come. accompanied by material evidence that validates it, because I will now be on the front line to fight the good fight, the fight for the truth.

I inform you that I will ask the hotels where I have been as president of Caixa Econômica Federal for any image of me on their premises, during the time of my stays. Would a serial harasser ask or allow the release of content like this? Of course. For the simple reason that what has been said against me is not what the evidence will show.

I will ask the Caixa presidency to provide me with all the images, of all the cameras, of the presidency, of the corridors, elevators, garages. This entire collection I want to see exposed! And I want to see if there’s even a second of inappropriate behavior in all those hours, an act that threatens a single woman. If not, what to say? That I was a random-serial-abuser? Or is it that the most plausible is not the truth:? That the lines against me are lies and the facts will prove them.

I’m not perfect. I’m human. I directed the Box with a clear directive. When I arrived, the company was in the police headlines. A posture shock was needed.

I am the most interested in everything coming to light. I call on the agents of defamation: show everything! Because, for my part, my struggle now is to collect all possible evidence to expose this hoax. Let nothing remain in the shade. May everything come to light. And then we’ll see where the truth is.”