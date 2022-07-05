Gunshot marks signal that traffickers tried to destroy intercepted plane – Cities

The aircraft had no flight plan and entered Brazilian airspace through the border of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The plane that left Mato Grosso do Sul and was intercepted by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) with 663 kilos of cocaine had marks of 9 mm pistol shots. The aircraft was seized by the Federal Police of Jales (SP) yesterday afternoon (3) and will undergo forensic examination this Monday (4). Watch the video above.

The suspicion is that the shots were made by the criminals themselves to try to cause a fire on the aircraft and destroy the drug. In an interview with the G1 São José do Rio Preto website, Alexandre Manoel Gonçalves, Federal Police delegate in Jales (SP), said that at the landing site, deflagrated 9-millimeter capsules were located.

“The police suspect that, at the time of the approach, to hide the evidence, the traffickers shot at the very wing of the aircraft, with the aim of causing the fire and destroying all illicit products”, said Alexandre.

Record – According to the website of Consultations to the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry, from Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the PR-WCP aircraft was manufactured in 1973, it has a conventional landing, has 2 engines with a maximum takeoff weight of 2,449 kilos and fits up to five passengers.

The category is for private air service and denied operation for air taxi. The purchase and transfer date is April 5th and the CVA (Certificate of Airworthiness Verification) is expired.

Interception – A small aircraft, which was intercepted by two FAB (Brazilian Air Force) fighter jets, in the division of Mato Grosso do Sul with São Paulo, in the region of Três Lagoas and Selvíria, was transporting 663 kilos of cocaine. According to police, the cargo is valued at more than R$30 million.

Gunshot marks were identified on the aircraft intercepted by the FAB. (Photo: Reproduction/TV TEM)

After identifying that the aircraft had no flight plan, the FAB pilots ordered the change of route and the mandatory landing at a specific aerodrome. However, the pilot of the intercepted plane did not obey. It was necessary for the air defense to command the warning shot. As there was no return, it was fired again.

The aircraft then made a forced landing in the State of São Paulo, between the cities of Jales and Pontalinda. From then on, the Federal Police took over soil control measures. The two drug dealers fled before the police arrived.