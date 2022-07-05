‘Guys can’t put up with naughty anymore’

The toada lifter Sebastião Jr. broke the silence since the announcement of his departure from Garantido and went to social media to call the president of Garantido a liar, slandering his management by charging the lack of investment in the presentation of the Boi at this year’s festival and the late payment of salaries at Boi from downtown.

After a week in complete silence, without wanting to express himself about all the chaos that is taking place in Baixa, Sebastião opened his speech, in posts, rebutting President Antônio Andrade’s claim that he wanted to be the only Garantido lifter – among 4 that were to the festival.

“I wanted to be the only Garantido lifter. I have no vanity, no, Antônio Andrade. If I wanted to be the only lifter I wouldn’t have signed the contract when you called me. You signed a contract with David, Edilson, Marcia first and you called me last. I went there and signed. do you know why? It wasn’t because of you. It was because of my Boi, Garantido, the gang. You come to say that I wanted to be the only one.” In part of the interview published in a post by the lifter, president Antônio Andrade states that Sabá “has serious problems with his vocal cords, a callus on his vocal cords. He would not be able to do the three nights. It was pretty hoarse.” “He still comes to say in an interview that ‘Sebastião couldn’t last the three nights because he has a serious problem with his voice. He’s got calluses on his vocal cords’. What is this, president? What a ragged lie is this. for me it’s not me, it’s my angels that surround me, that before entering any stage and arena, I ask you to sing with me. […] I can take three nights, four, five, six, whatever. A month of singing I can take it. Just don’t come with a lie that the crowd can’t stand your naughty anymore. Don’t come with lies to me and the red nation you won’t deceive “, Sabá said. The outburst is even more intense when the lifter raises financial issues and demands from the president the use of the transfer of R$ 6 million to Boi within the production of the show, stating that Garantido did not pay for fireworks and ‘entered with scrot’ allegories. in the Arena.

“On May 12, you received R$12 million. Where’s that money? You didn’t pay fireworks, you took allegory scrot* into the arena. He didn’t pay David, he didn’t pay Israel, he didn’t pay anyone. I spent R$ 25,000 out of my pocket in Parintins, you didn’t even attend to me. I texted me you didn’t reply. And after all that, he wanted to talk to me. And he comes to say that he didn’t go to the investigation because he was waiting to talk to me. For with this guy. How old are you. I’m 35 years old, I’m not a kid,” the singer-songwriter continues in an altered tone.

At another point, he adds, directing the speech to David Assayag, and says that the president threw the legendary lifter’s career into ‘rock bottom’. “David, You don’t deserve this, you have a story at the Festival, at Boi Garantido, you are the voice of the Amazon. That president used you, David. I respect you so much, I admire you so much. Edison is a very nice person. Marcia doesn’t even speak, spectacular voice.”

Sabá, who soon after the end of the festival went to Juruti, in Pará, states that, if he had stayed in Parintins for the following days, he would have ‘attacked fire’ in Cidade do Garantido together with a group of kaçauarés, workers who are behind on their salaries. , and protested in the last week.

“The disrespect that this president has been doing to us artists… If I had it with the kaçauarés, back in Parintins, even on the day they set fire for money, I would also set fire to it”.

Sebastião ends the long outburst by recalling the history of the president, who managed the Boi in 2001, and reinforcing that he knows its history. ‘I know the shit you did. From the hole you left. Everyone knows”.

“You’re not going to get out of these guys. You think the crowd will join in your little chat, they won’t. Everyone watched the festival and saw it. Even global artists who were in Parintins commented on the investment Caprichoso made and you didn’t. They left disappointed in you. And our crowd went by leaps and bounds, reached the end of the festival jumping and screaming. And you didn’t give a damn. I know, I know you. Now go there, play the ox”, he concludes.

