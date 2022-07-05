‘Hadballa can win Power Couple for Mussunzinho’s malice’

Hadballa and Mussunzinho starred, once again, in one of the shacks of “Power Couple 6” (Record TV). During yesterday’s Quebra-Power, the former BBB had to be restrained so as not to physically attack the actor. Hadballa lost control after being called an old man.

the columnist of splash Chico Barney commented in today’s “Central Splash” (4) that Mussunzinho’s behavior in the competition puts Hadballa in a favorable position and that it can take him to the grand final.

Mussunzinho is being irresponsible. Hadballa will end up winning the Power Couple because of his misdeeds. First he called the guy old and then he called him bald. Mussunzinho tries to humiliate Hadballa day after day.

A few days earlier, the two contestants had already fallen out at the Power Mansion. After the return of the former BBB and Eliza from the eighth DR, Mussunzinho and Karol chose them to withdraw a balance of R$ 10 thousand.

Hadballa got excited and the two exchanged curses. The fight had to be contained by the presenter Adriane Galisteu, since the program was live.

