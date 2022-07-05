Harry Styles concert in Denmark canceled after shooting

The concert that Harry Styles was to do today at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, had to be canceled after a shooting that left dead in a mall near the venue.

According to The Independent, the police went to the stadium and instructed fans to leave the place, escorting the public to a nearby subway station.

The shooting in the Danish capital left three dead and several injured, police said. A 22-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect, Copenhagen police commander Soren Thomassen said. The motive for the attack is unknown.

The shooting took place at 5:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm in Brazil, and caused panic. Many people were at the mall waiting for the British singer’s concert to start.

Harry Styles mourned the tragedy with a message on his Twitter.

“I am heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I love this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I am devastated for the victims, their families and all the injured. I am sorry we cannot be together. Please take care. each other,” wrote the singer.

*with information from AFP