“He received 11 points on the spot and…”; Abel loses starter by ‘domestic accident’, but Leila bars his departure from Palmeiras

Still injured, the creation of the Academy remains valued in the market – Sassuolo, from Italy, maintains interest in the Palmeiras player this window

This Monday (04), the cast of palm trees performed at the Academia de Futebol to start his preparation for the return match against Cerro Porteno for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The group’s feeling is one of frustration after the 2-0 defeat to Athletico-PR at Allianz Parque for the Brazilian Championship.

Of concern in today’s training, the absence of Gabriel Veron. The 19-year-old striker suffered a cut on his right foot on Sunday night (03). “He underwent examinations, received 11 stitches at the wound site and will begin treatment in the next few days,” he said. announced Palmeiras in a press release.

There are no details of the foot accident, but the Bolavip Brazil found that Veron was not injured during the game against Athletico-PR. The trend now is for the winger to miss Abel in the game next Wednesday (06) for Libertadores.

Depending on the recovery, the calf of the Academy may even lose the match against Fortaleza, on Sunday (10), for the Brasileirão. After starting the season as a reserve, Veron gained space among the starters recently after Raphael Veiga’s injury. He won a streak with Abel in the Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão.

Meanwhile, even injured, Veron still sees himself valued in the market. Days after being placed in the sights of Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United for a trifle of R$82 million, now the Palmeiras striker has returned to the agenda of the Sassuolo from Italy, same club that had been interested in the player for exactly one year.

Veron has a contract at Palmeiras in force until June 2026. His fine is valued at 100 million euros (R$ 553 million at the current price) and president Leila Pereira ensures that no Alviverde player leaves in this transfer window. In Europe, the main markets only close in September, including Italy and England.