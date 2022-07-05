Health Secretary Fábio Baccheretti reports to ALMG

Health Secretary Fábio Baccheretti Vitor is the first to start reporting the portfolio to state deputies of Minas Gerais this Tuesday (5), at the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG). He participates in a public hearing, in the morning, to address the main indicators of the Romeu Zema (Novo) government in 2022.

Fábio Bacchereti should be asked about the progress of works on regional hospitals (and their respective equipment) of those units that have benefited from resources, according to Vale, as a measure of reparation for the damage caused by the rupture of the dam in Brumadinho. Another topic that should be addressed is the attention of the public health system to cancer patients.

The presence of the secretary is part of the “Assembleia Fiscaliza”, a program in which state authorities are summoned by parliamentarians and explain what was done in their areas between January 1 and May 31, 2022. The Health Commission will conduct the provision of bills. The Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which acts as a guest, will also ask questions to the secretary.

In addition to secretaries, directors of direct and indirect administration entities must attend meetings of the Assembly’s thematic committees.