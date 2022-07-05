Health worker is compensated after having an accident not to run over a cat in SC

A health worker from Jaraguá do Sul won in court the right to compensation from the municipality after suffering a motorcycle accident during working hours. The case took place in June 2015.

On that date, the health worker was riding a motorcycle to a community, for work, when a cat crossed the path. In order not to run over the feline, the woman lost control of the motorcycle and suffered a fall. She required surgery on her right ankle and jaw, which left her out until April 2016, when she was reassigned to the role of operator.

Indemnity action

The servant filed a claim for compensation for material, moral, aesthetic damages and lifetime mental pension. The argument was the partial disability that would accompany her until the end of her life. However, the appeal was partially denied, since the result of the accident “does not compromise his physical limitations, the financial shock suffered, nor a decrease in his economic income capable of giving rise to the perception of pension”, noted the judge rapporteur Luiz Fernando. Boller in your vote.

In addition to the R$ 10 thousand for moral damages and R$ 472 for material damages, the municipality will have to bear future expenses. Among them, surgeries and treatments related to the accident.

To meet the population and the goals of the Ministry of Health, health agents use their own vehicles. The case that took place in the city of Norte Catarinense went through the 1st Chamber of Public Law of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina (TJ-SC) after an appeal was opened by the victim himself. The servant would have disagreed with the sentence given by Judge Cândida Inês Zoellner Brugnoli, who denied the payment of R$ 399,584 in compensation.

