High-speed train to connect Miami to Orlando from 2023 | Tourism and Travel

A high-speed train will connect the two major cities in the state of Florida, in the United States, starting in 2023: Miami and Orlando. The works on the new rail route are 70% complete and should be completed by December.

Miami and Orlando are 270 kilometers apart. To travel between the two destinations, there were only two options: a flight that takes almost an hour or the journey by car in up to four hours.

According to the Brightline rail company, responsible for operating the trains, until then the line was between the cities of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Now, there will be an extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport, which it is about 30 km from Disney and Universal parks.

“The City of Orlando is excited to welcome Brightline to Central Florida. This new service will serve as an important connector between southern and central Florida as we continue to expand transit options and work to ensure that reliable transportation is available to all.”

Also according to the company, the trains will be able to reach a maximum speed of 200 km/h and the trip will take up to three hours. Prices have not yet been announced.

2 of 5 Train route at Orlando International Airport — Photo: Disclosure/Brightline Train route at Orlando International Airport — Photo: Disclosure/Brightline

In January of this year, Brightline began daily crew training and qualification testing between West Palm Beach and Cocoa as part of its Orlando extension.

Over an eight-year period, the Brightline corridor between Miami and Orlando will result in $6.4 billion in economic impact by creating more than 10,000 jobs.

Brightline currently serves Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, with its expansion stations in Aventura and Boca Raton opening in 2022.

In February, Zone 2, one of four zones along the extension and considered one of the most complex areas, was completed.

The built-up area corresponds to a projected dual carriageway that passes under the airport’s active taxiways and over the tug roads that cross Orlando International Airport.

Construction included six bridges, two underpasses and several improvements to the airport, including a new traffic interchange setup located north of the airport and the airport’s first roundabout designed to assist with traffic flow.

The steel used throughout and along the entire length of Brightline’s Orlando corridor is 100% recycled and is American-made from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

As of 2023, trains traveling through Zone 2 will have access to the airport’s new Intermodal Terminal and Via Expressa Beachline/SR 528.

“Our construction through Orlando International Airport presented one of the most complex construction efforts of the entire project and our successful completion is a testament to partnership, teamwork and innovative thinking,” said Michael Cegelis, Executive Vice President of development and construction for Brightline, in note.

Orlando-based Middlesex Corporation served as the general contractor and built the corridor over 33 months during the work of more than 100 employees who logged more than 419,000 hours.