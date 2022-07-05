Honda HR-V aspirated will suffer against T-Cross, Crete and Tracker







New Honda HR-V 1.5 EXL Sensing Photo: Honda / Publicity

Honda presented last week the new aspirated and turbocharged HR-V. Prices have not yet been announced, but, according to the Japanese automaker, the HR-V 1.5 aspirated flex – which goes on sale first, in August – will compete against the top-of-the-line versions of the B-SUV category. That is: against the more equipped versions of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the Hyundai Creta and the Chevrolet Tracker, among others.

It’s a tactic opposite to that of Hyundai, which scaled the naturally aspirated Crete 2.0 to lash out at entry-level versions of midsize SUVs. At Honda, this task will fall to the new HR-V 1.5 turbo. But that’s a topic for two or three months from now. Therefore, we initially analyze the tough task that the new Honda HR-V will have against the aforementioned cars.

Unique among the best-selling compact SUVs not to have a turbo engine, the new Honda HR-V will have the important advantage of consumption, as it is the most economical of all, but it will suffer in other aspects.





The new HR-V has 126 hp and therefore only beats Crete, which has 120 hp. It loses to the Tracker (133 hp) and is far from the T-Cross (150 hp). We consider in this review the aspirated Honda HR-V EXL Sensing 1.5, the VW T-Cross Highline 1.4 TSI, the Hyundai Creta Platinum 1.0 TGDI and the Chevrolet Tracker Premier 1.2 Turbo. Further comparisons can be made when we have the prices of the new HR-V.

The Honda is the only one with a 7-speed CVT gearbox; All others use a 6-speed automatic transmission. Torque is also a difficult item for the aspirated Honda HR-V 1.5, as it has 155 Nm against 250 Nm for the T-Cross, 172 Nm for the Crete and 210 Nm for the Tracker. Another bad item for the new HR-V is the trunk, which has 354 liters and is therefore the smallest of them all. It’s -19 liters compared to the T-Cross (373), -68 liters compared to the Crete (422) and -36 liters compared to the Tracker (393).

But, calm down, because, as we said, there is an important item in which the aspirated Honda HR-V has an advantage over its turbocharged rivals: consumption. It is more economical in the city than its rivals: it does 12.7 km/l with gasoline and 8.8 km/l with ethanol. On the road, however, it loses to the VW T-Cross, which does 14.2 km/l with gasoline and 10.0 km/l with ethanol. The HR-V does 13.9 and 9.8, close numbers.

However, in the average city/highway, considering both fuels, the advantage returns to the Honda HR-V. Its general average is 11.3 km/l, against 11.05 for the T-Cross, 10.3 for the Crete and 10.0 for the Tracker. The HR-V is also slightly larger than all of them, as it measures 4,330 m in length. Even so, the best wheelbase is on the T-Cross (2,651 m), the widest is on the Tracker (1,791 m) and the greatest height is on the Crete (1,635 m).





Of course we are only considering numbers. We haven’t done a full review of the HR-V yet to make in-depth comments on its dynamic behavior, handling, etc. In the brief contact we had with the new HR-V, on the Honda test track, what impressed us the most was the softness of the suspension. Some handling exercises were very limited and it was not possible to have a final opinion.

We also checked out the new HR-V on its key safety aspects, the Honda Sensing package. However, items such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control rivals also have. The T-Cross has both; the Tracker has the braking. Only Crete has none of them.

It’s possible that Honda, rather than targeting the entire compact SUV category, is only concerned with the Hyundai Creta, which has stolen customers from the HR-V in recent years. In this case, the tactic makes more sense and the new HR-V becomes more competitive.

Considering these three rivals, the HR-V EXL has only four exclusive items as standard: descent control, lane change alert, lane keeping assistant and automatic braking in manoeuvres. The first item is mostly used for SUVs in off-road terrain, which is not the environment of the HR-V and any of the aforementioned cars (it’s more for the Jeep Renegade and Renault Duster). The lane-keeping and warning systems are only useful on the road.

On the highway, however, the limited torque of the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine can make the driver demand more of the accelerator pedal. It is not difficult for this to happen, as the new HR-V is heavy (over 1,300 kg) and this need often appears when using the new Honda City, which uses the same engine and is lighter. The result of this will be a slightly higher consumption of the road. If that happens, the advantage over the T-Cross turbo, which delivers more power at low revs, drops.





There is also a list of 24 items absent from the Honda HR-V EXL Sensing and present in one or more rivals in the B-SUV segment. Among them, not to mention the turbocharger, items such as wheel anti-theft system, 360-degree camera, front parking sensor, torque vectoring, semi-automatic parking assistant, rain sensor, sunroof, climate-controlled glove compartment, start-stop system, GPS navigator, internal HD and onboard Wi-Fi.

As can be seen, Honda continues to bet heavily on its excellent image in the Brazilian market. The old HR-V was the best SUV on the market with the 173 hp 1.5 turbo engine. Maybe it still is. But the new aspirated 1.5, which lost 14 hp compared to the old 1.8 in the EX and EXL versions, will have to impose itself not only for the image and equipment of the Honda Sensing, but also for the price. Let’s wait.

Price of analyzed cars

Honda HR-V 1.5 aspirated – n/a

Volkswagen T-Cross 1.4 turbo – R$ 159,930

Hyundai Crete 1.0 turbo – R$ 152,090

Chevrolet Tracker 1.2 turbo – R$ 150,510