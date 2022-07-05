Hospital denies access to Klara Castanho’s chart for investigation – 07/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

The hospital that would have leaked information about actress Klara Castanho denied access to her medical records to the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP). The agency investigates a possible ethical violation committed by a professional who would have shared confidential information regarding the artist.

After being exposed, Klara revealed that she was the victim of a rape, became pregnant and gave the child up for adoption after birth. She reported that, still under the effect of the birth anesthesia, a nurse threatened her with the leak of her situation.

According to Coren-SP, the justification given by Hospital Brasil, which belongs to Rede D’Or and is located in Santo André (Grande SP), is that prior authorization from the patient would be necessary, “following the provisions of resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and the Code of Ethics for Nursing Professionals”.

The board depends on the release of internal documents to proceed with the investigation of the facts and identification of those involved.

In a note, the agency states that “it makes itself available to the actress, if it is her will, for guidance on the procedures for forwarding the investigation of the conduct of the nursing professionals who have attended her or authorization for access to the medical record.”

Last week, Coren-SP visited the hospital where Klara was treated and asked for caution, “although society awaits immediate responses to the case”.

Sought, Hospital Brasil said that it provided the name and registration of the professionals who had contact with the patient and that “it is collaborating and maintaining contact with all the authorities involved in the elucidation of the case since the beginning of the investigation of the facts”.

​Coren-SP, on the other hand, stated that the hospital provided the scale of professionals in the maternal and child care units, not the list of who attended Klara.

Klara Castanho spoke about the case after presenter Antonia Fontenelle, who, even without mentioning the actress’s name, described her situation in detail on social media. “Giving birth to a child and not wanting to see and have it spawned by chance is a crime, yes. Only those who have never been to a shelter find this adoption story cute,” wrote the pre-candidate for federal deputy on Instagram. “The name of it is helpless abandonment.”

The actress went public to respond to the accusations and published an open letter on her social media. “On the day the child was born, I, still anesthetized from postpartum, was approached by a nurse who was in the operating room. She asked questions and threatened: ‘Imagine if such a columnist discovers this story’. a hospital, a place that was supposed to welcome and protect me,” Klara wrote on her Instagram.

After the public exhibition of the story, several artists expressed support for it, such as Ana Maria Braga, Taís Araújo and Giovanna Antonelli.​

