How did the director of Thor convince Chris Hemsworth to appear naked?

The God of Thunder is back in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth solo film for the Marvel hero. In the film, the character needs to fight Gorr (Christian Bale) and prevent him from killing all the gods. During the journey, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets involved in different adventures that made him without clothes.

The scene in question already appears in trailers for the new title that hits theaters next Thursday, but Hemsworth’s ass appears as blurs. However, the film is explicit about the protagonist’s naked behind, which happens when he is trapped and his clothes are ripped off.

In an interview with splash, “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi, 46, said it was even easy to convince the lead actor to shoot the scene. “I said: if you do this, we’ll sell five times as many tickets, and your bonus will increase!”

For the filmmaker, showing the character naked was the “right thing to do” and that all viewers will enjoy, “regardless of sexuality.”

You will still appreciate it. It’s a kind of work of art.

Thor appears naked in new movie Image: Reproduction

Favorite band

In addition to the image of Chris Hemsworth without clothes, the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” also brought a new information: the soundtrack would feature Guns ‘N Roses. In the preview, we only heard “Sweet Child of Mine”, but the feature features several other songs from the 1980s band.

The choice, according to Waititi, was not random: “Guns ‘N Rose is my favorite band. I have the first album, it was the first one I bought, ‘Appetite for Destruction’, my first album I bought if there is Appetite for Destruction. I was young and it was a sound I had never heard before.”

Waititi says that the decision was simple, after all, the rock group was already part of the “soundtrack of mine for as long as I can remember.”

Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth on the set of ‘Thor 4’ Image: Reproduction

Multiple Functions

Taika Waititi gained worldwide fame when, in 2020, he received the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit”, a film he directed, scripted and also starred in, playing a version of Adolf Hitler created in the mind of a child.

In “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the New Zealand filmmaker returns to assume all these roles, in addition to directing, he also co-wrote the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and plays Korg, faithful friend of the God of Thunder. THE splashexplained that the trick to being able to perform all functions is “giving up control”.

“You can’t control all the elements as a director and an actor. It’s a difficult thing because you want to protect your work. But I’ve gotten over that part of me now and I’m just getting started. [o trabalho] and I leave the other people who are also part of the production responsible.”

As director and co-writer, Waititi had to balance the right dose of adventure, romance, comedy and drama, all genres present in the film. The right tone between them was found during post-production. “On set I’m always looking for the version that’s dramatic or the version that’s funny.”

“You never know what you’re going to want next while you’re editing. […] In post-production, we spent a year cutting everything and trying out different versions. And keep working, keep working until we get the tone balanced and right.”

It remains to be seen whether there will be a “Thor 5” or whether Taika Waititi will direct, but this is not the director’s last job with Disney: he is writing the script for a new “Star Wars” movie.