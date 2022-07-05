How does Edmundo leave prison in O Cravo e a Rosa?

Advertising Could not load ad

The next chapters of The Carnation and the Rose will be marked by the arrest of Edmund. the character of Angelo Antonio is the victim of a scam Marcela (Drica Moraes).

The villain accuses the boy of stealing Catarina’s (Adriana Esteves) inheritance. To do this, she orders henchmen to put money under her mattress.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

After a complaint, the police catch everything and take the teacher to jail, leaving Bianca (Leandra Leal) desperate. Already Hector (Rodrigo Faro) celebrates his rival’s fate.

The crook takes advantage of the situation to blackmail the girl. If she breaks up with Edmundo and agrees to marry him, the professor leaves jail.

Edmundo (Angelo Antônio) and Bianca (Leandra Leal)

Edmund in limbo

Edmundo eats the bread that the devil kneaded in prison. He receives a visit from Bianca and Catarina’s sister exposes Heitor’s proposal. The intellectual soon accepts.

Therefore, Hector will be responsible for taking Edmundo out of jail. In exchange, he ends his relationship with Bianca and becomes the girl’s fiancé again.

Rodrigo Faro plays Heitor in O Cravo e a Rosa

To save the face of the competitor, the rascal convinces Josefa (Eva Todor) to testify in favor of the teacher. Even though it’s a false statement, it’s enough for release.

However, Edmundo is expelled from the boarding house and cannot find a job. The situation becomes so drastic that the boy sleeps on the bench in the square, in addition to starving and having his belongings stolen.