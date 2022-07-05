How each zodiac house behaves in the relationship between signs and betrayal

Check out how it is possible to relate the signs and betrayal in the way of acting between each house of the Zodiac. Find out what will be the behavior of each person who has been unfaithful in their affective relationship.

Signs and betrayal: how each zodiac house acts after being unfaithful

1 – Aries

Aries are bad liars most of the time and can be more irritated than usual. When they become unfaithful, these people end up adopting distancing behaviors from the other. The symptoms are physical and emotional.

2 – Taurus

They usually become more combative and often lose emotional stability. Taurus hate when things get out of hand.

3 – twins

On the other hand, the Gemini is one of those who most shows to be indifferent, as he is naturally like that in many cases.

4 – Cancer

Typically, Cancerians tend to withdraw until the relationship languishes. The relationship between signs and betrayal is very evident in this case, as life becomes an endless drama.

5 – Lion

Leo tends to change their way of acting a lot and can become more vain than usual.

6 – Virgo

When it comes to signs and betrayal, Virgo is an example of nervousness. The person becomes very impatient and starts trying to avoid any situation that might reveal what happened.

7 – Libra

Libras may have flaws in their speech and lose track of their alibi, but their strategy is always careful.

8 – Scorpio

Scorpio’s tactic is to blame others. This sign will not assume that they have cheated and that they are wrong.

9 – Sagittarius

Sagittarius’ behavior will be to try to buy other people’s affection again. But the classic sign that links sign and betrayal is the low ability to verbalize.

10 – Capricorn

This sign will become a victim and will create time until it manages to deal with the situation in the most useful way possible.

11 – Aquarius

The Aquarius becomes indifferent and it is difficult to find signs of betrayal in their attitudes. However, he can become more rebellious and combative than usual.

12 – Pisces

The tendency is for Pisceans to move away and end the relationship little by little, becoming increasingly indifferent.