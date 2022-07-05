How much did Fátima Bernardes earn at Globo and how much did they earn at Globo Minas

The presenter of the Meeting and former Jornal Nacional Fátima Bernardes made her last daily program last Friday and handed the attraction to Patrícia Poeta, who took over this Monday.

Now she leaves the daily attractions to dedicate herself to weekly shows such as The Voice and The Masked Singer.

But while she was earning R$ 2 million a month to make the meeting, now she will receive more than 4 times less.

Her salary will be in the region of R$ 400,000 fixed, but it can be boosted with the advertising actions she does in the programs.

In addition, Fátima can still continue advertising on her social networks and profit even more.

How much does a Globo Minas presenter make?

At the Belo Horizonte station, the situation is quite different. With a market much less heated than that of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, at the Belo Horizonte station, a presenter rarely earns more than R$15 or R$20 thousand.

Even to reach this level it takes many years of work. Unlike other broadcasters, in Globo Minas journalism it is not possible to supplement income with advertising for ethical reasons.

