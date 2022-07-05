How much money did Kate Bush make after ‘Running Up That Hill’ aired on the show? · Rolling Stone

Kate Bush Made Millionaire Profits Because She Owns the Recording Rights to ‘Running Up That Hill’

With the fourth season of Stranger Thingsoriginal series Netflix created by the brothers duffer, Kate Bush would have made about $2.3 million in streaming revenue from the song’s appearance.”Running Up That Hill” on the production’s soundtrack, according to information from CBS.

As the vehicle reported, luminatemusic data site, estimated how Bush generated a large increase in royalties since the resurgence in popularity of the hit originally released in 1985. Music Business Worldwidethe singer likely kept most of that income, because she owns the copyright to the recordings.

In addition, the artist broke some world records with “Running Up That Hill.” Second NME, Guinness World Records confirmed how the singer achieved the following milestones in the UK: oldest female artist to reach number one, longest time for a track to reach number one on the country’s official singles chart and longest break between number one.

The oldest woman at the top of the UK singles charts was Cher with “believe,” released in 1998, when she was 52. “Congratulations, Kate. Records are made to be broken‼️”, wrote the singer in the twitter. “Remember back in the day when women had short sales for dates⁉️ We had two fights to get through the testosterone curtain, and we did it so the girls who came after us could sing as long as they wanted. With mega respect.”

Kate Bush talks ‘Running Up That Hill’ success in rare interview

The singer Kate Bush talked about success of “Running Up That Hill,” song released in 1985, after the fourth season of Stranger Thingsoriginal series Netflixin a rare interview granted to the program Woman’s Hourpresented by Emma Barnett at BBC Radio 4 this Wednesday the 22nd.

In the program, Bush explained how the song’s recent rise to the top of the charts was “extraordinary,” and added how Stranger Things is “such a good series.” In addition, in a way, she already expected the success of the track: “I thought the song would attract attention. But I never imagined how something like this would be. It’s so emotional. But it’s really shocking, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world went crazy.”

Bush The “wonderful” part about the song’s resurgence 37 years after its initial release is that it has managed to reach “a whole new audience that, in many cases, has never heard of me. The idea of ​​all these young people listening to the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

in the fourth season of Stranger Things“Running Up That Hill” plays in the fourth episode, in one of the most epic moments of the series created by Matt and Ross Duffer. In the scene, the life of Max (Sadie Sink) is in great danger after being captured by vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), but she manages to escape when she hears the song, the character’s favorite.

