How was the fight where Poatan hit ‘death touch’ and made Adesanya need oxygen balloon

Alex Poatan is the only man in the world to knock out Israel Adesanya – and he even made the UFC champion need oxygen

Brazil is very close to having one more chance to regain the middleweight belt in UFCwhich for so long belonged to Anderson Silva. Alex Poatan gave another show over the weekend and now he just waits for official confirmation that he will have an old acquaintance ahead of him: champion Israel Adesanya.

The two have already faced each other twice, both in kickboxing. And the Brazilian is the big thorn in the Nigerian’s career. There are two victories for Poatan, the second with a knockout that became world famous simply for making Adesanya be taken out of the ring on a stretcher and with a balloon of oxygen.

This second fight took place in São Paulo, on March 4, 2017 – in the first, the previous year, the Brazilian had won by unanimous decision of the judges.





And the truth is that the fight was not easy, as the end result might make it seem.

The first round was well balanced. Poatan even dominated the ring a little more in the first half, but Adesanya responded and went up in the end. Both landed good blows, without there being such a clear dominance of anyone.

The second round, however, was entirely by the Nigerian. With a minute and a half, he framed the Brazilian and landed extremely heavy blows with his right hand. It was at least 10 crosses to the face that made Poatan sway. The final sequence, with a knee and a cross, made the referee stop the fight and open the count.

Alex managed to keep going and not only survived until the end of the round, but also achieved a comeback that many did not expect. With 42 seconds left in the final round, the Brazilian left for a sequence. He first sent a right hook. Adesanya managed to dodge, but ended up falling into a “trap” and saw Poatan’s left hand hit his chin.

The current UFC champion has already fallen completely knocked out. The Brazilian still took the opportunity to take a wave and shouted in the face of the fallen opponent.

The blow was so strong that it left Adesanya stunned for quite a while. The videos available on the Internet today do not show it, but a photo taken by Marcos Santos, from Revista Pegada, recorded the moment when the Nigerian man even needed an oxygen balloon to be able to regain consciousness more quickly and be able to stand for the official result announcement.

Alex Poatan made Israel Adesanya need oxygen after 2017 knockout Marcos Santos / Pegada Magazine

The knockout was the only one suffered by Adesanya to date in a career of 105 professional fights (75 in kickboxing, 24 in MMA and another 6 in boxing). And, of course, it really bothers the current UFC champion, who always has to talk about it – and he even made a very contestable statement last week to defend that the next meeting between the two will be different.

“This is not kickboxing, this is MMA. These are not great pillow gloves. These are deadly four-ounce weapons that I can’t wait to shove in his face,” the Nigerian said.

“I didn’t understand what he meant by a glove that I knocked him out and we’re talking about a (MMA) glove now that it’s a weapon. We saw the way he came out (from the fight where he was knocked out), with an oxygen tank with a pillow glove, so what would it be like with an MMA glove? I wanted to understand, I was confused,” Poatan replied.

But now there will be nowhere to run: the answers to these taunts should come out soon – possibly by the end of this year.