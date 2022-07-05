Hunter famous for posing with carcass of lions and elephants killed

Riaan Naude, 55, a well-known wildlife hunter, was shot dead in South Africa. The man’s body, who was posing for photos alongside dead elephants, lions and zebras, was found next to his pickup truck in Limpopo province.

So far, the motivation behind the crime has not been clarified, according to information from the New York Post. Two hunting weapons were found in Naude’s truck, which was on the outskirts of the Kruger National Reserve.

The UK’s Metro newspaper, with information from the non-governmental organization Heritage Protection Group, said the hunter was killed by a man who parked next to his truck, which was suffering from overheating.

The assassin, who was accompanied by another man in the getaway vehicle, would also have taken one of Naude’s weapons. His body was found by a cattle herder who heard the gunshots.

He was the president of the Pro Hunt Africa, which sold hunting tourism packages on the continent, charging US$ 350 (about R$ 1.9 thousand at the current price) per day of activity, according to information available on site of the association.

To accompany a crocodile hunt, the price rises to US$ 2,500 (about R$ 13,500), while watching the giraffe chase costs US$ 1,500 (about R$ 8,000).