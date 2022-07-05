Hybrid or electric car? Understand the differences between the two models

With the rise of fuel, many people are interested in understanding a little more about cars that use electricity to get around. However, the construction of these machines was not intended to save gasoline by the user, but was aimed at trying to improve the environmental issue.

Cities tend to have high levels of air pollution due to the gases expelled by combustion engines, in addition, these same substances contribute a lot to the worsening of the greenhouse effect that has been causing many problems to nature.

As a solution to this problem, many brands have developed cars that use electricity as an alternative to fuel and, with this, the electric and hybrid cars. Check out the differences between the two models below:

What differentiates the hybrid car from the electric car

With practically the same design and convenience items, the differentiation must be made through the engine. Read on to understand better:

hybrid cars

These cars will use electricity to improve performance and, consequently, reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, so they don’t need to stop to recharge their batteries. In this case, trips to the mechanic are usually very similar to those of conventional cars.

The big advantage is fuel economy and great performance in the city due to the high torque of the electric motor.

Eletric cars

They are powered entirely by electricity and need to stop to recharge from time to time. Here, maintenance is often much simpler (and cheaper) because these cars have far fewer components.

The main advantage of this modality is that it does not emit pollutants and has an autonomy that, in most cases, meets the needs of any user within the city.

The disadvantage is due to the very little infrastructure for charging and the time to fill the batteries (around 12 hours), in addition to having limited application in travel (especially in a country the size of Brazil).

For now, unfortunately, choosing between these two options is for few, due to the high price they are being charged.