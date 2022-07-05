Hyundai anticipates images of the 2023 HB20 line before the debut | cars

Disclosure Hyundai HB20: new front follows the style of the latest releases from global Hyundai

Hyundai decides to advance few images of the 2023 line of the HB20 after some images of the car ended up leaking on the internet last week. This is yet another restyling of the car, which has changed more significantly in 2019.

The images released so far of the Hyundai HB20 2023

show the brand’s new identity with an even larger grid compared to the ‘second generation’ and which caused quite a stir in relation to the first.

In fact, the more expensive versions of compact model

of the Korean brand, as usual, the brand will adopt the increasingly present LED technology, restricting the simplest with conventional lamps. In addition, the hood received new creases, giving a certain idea of ​​sportiness.

Disclosure At the rear, the taillights have a design similar to those of the new Tucson, joined by an LED light bar.

At the rear, the full-length lantern is the most prominent point, now it is possible to see the TGDI emblem giving clues that the hatch will keep the 1.0 turbo engine

current, with direct injection and capable of generating 120 hp and 17.5 kgfm of torque at 1,500 rpm.

Among the news, the dashboard

It has a 100% digital screen that concentrates features such as blind spot collision warning and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without the use of cables. Another confirmation by the brand is the lane keeping assistant, autonomous braking system and connectivity Hyundai Bluelink

.

On the new engine Hyundai HB20 of the 2023 line

nothing new, that is, the 1.0 aspirated 80 hp and 10.2 kgfm continues and the also known 1.0 supercharged, which can work with a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic, depending on the version.