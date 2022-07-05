“I earn fifty times more with digital platforms than with volleyball”, says player





The young Keyla Alves, libero of Osasco is the reserve of the renowned Carol Brait and is very successful on the internet. The player reached more than 2 million followers on Instagram and became the volleyball athlete with the most fans in the world on the social network. The fame can also be explained by the works as a model that Key performs. She campaigns on underwear and shares her daily life. Photo: Playback / Throw!

the libero Key Alves still seeks affirmation in the world of volleyball, but, on digital platforms, the athlete from Osasco has been very successful and is already quite popular. On Instagram alone, she has more than 2 million followers, being the most followed player in the world. The reflection comes in the financial part.

At 21, Key Alves reveals a brutal difference in how much she earns as a digital influencer compared to volleyball. “I win some fifty times more with digital platforms than with volleyball. It really is,” said the player, in an interview with The globe, highlighting that he even entered the world of the Onlyfans portal, aimed at an adult audience, with the publication of sensual photos. “And more on Onlyfans because the value is fixed, it has the whole month”, he amended.

However, Key Alves assures that his priority remains the sport: “I love playing volleyball, more than taking pictures. That’s why I’m not going to stop my career on the court, even if that’s possible today”, he warned.

Do digital platforms hinder Key Alves in volleyball?

In order to maintain both activities, Key Alves has a team that helps in the administration of social networks. Specifically on Onlyfans, she makes a point of looking at the photos before publishing them on the platform.

“I have a team and we talk in a WhatsApp group. But I’m the one who takes care of all my platforms, except for Onlyfans. In this one, my manager makes the posts. They all go through me, the photos, the edits, the captions . I always put it on at lunchtime or at night, so as not to disturb the training routine. I stay all night, running between the nets. But I know my limit and that’s why it doesn’t disturb my sleep”, explained the athlete, who is interested even in a future participation in the BBB.

Inside the court, Key Alves promises to fight for more opportunities with Osasco’s shirt. The mission is, however, thankless. She will fight for the position with Natinha, who is with the Brazilian team in the League of Nations.