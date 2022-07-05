‘I feel pain 24 hours a day and I can’t work’, says francana waiting for surgery

“I feel pain 24 hours a day, I have a lot of bleeding and I can’t work”. The words describe the suffering experienced by Amablia Souza Batista Silva, 31 years old. With a routine of medical examinations for five years, the francana has a benign tumor and is waiting for the removal of the uterus by the Hebe Camargo network. Meanwhile, she faces financial problems and sells sweets to pay off debts that total R$1,500.

The pain and intensive bleeding started in 2017. Amablia went to the doctor, had a Pap smear and applied a recommended ointment. With an alteration detected, the case was transferred to Casa da Mulher for a biopsy, where the result was not what was expected. “I did and the woman said that it had not given anything, and I continued with pain and bleeding”.

The woman returned to the gynecologist the following year. After another Pap smear and ultrasound, the doctor said her symptoms were normal and asked if she had any other sexual partners. “I’m married, and I don’t have a problem with cheating, either on my part or my husband’s.”

Amablia did the treatment with the ointment indicated by the doctor. Still, the routine of exams did not stop in the following years. “I did the treatment, and she only got worse. She felt a lot of pain inside. She couldn’t even walk”.

No longer enduring the pain and lack of solution, Amablia paid for a private consultation last year. “I said it was sterilized and everything. I paid for an ultrasound and a Pap smear. He referred me to a doctor. He said I had a tumor in my uterus.”

The resident of Vila Industrial paid for endoscopy and biopsy. The doctor gave a letter asking for a hysteroscopy. “Hysteroscopy is very expensive. I managed to change the papers, they sent me to the AME (Medical Specialty Outpatient Clinic) and Ame said he didn’t do it (the exam)”.

According to her, after a lot of fighting, she was sent to the Hospital das Clínicas in the capital of São Paulo, where she underwent the exam twice. “The doctor in São Paulo said that she had not given anything. She said to look for my doctor to continue the treatment”.

Amablia went to the UBS (Basic Health Unit) in Jardim Ângela Rosa and explained the whole situation. The doctor ordered a test called cervical conization. “I went to the Municipal Health Department and couldn’t make an appointment. They sent me to the Santa Casa outpatient clinic, where they asked me for the same tests and I couldn’t make an appointment”.

The round trip did not end. Upon returning to the Health Department, he managed to make an appointment at a health post in the Center of Franca. Also according to Amablia, while performing the biopsy, the doctor said: “This part here that has to be biopsied is not the other part”.

Last month, when he saw the test results, he received the sad news that he had a benign tumor. Being able to evolve into the malignant one, she was referred to the Hebe Camargo network for the removal of the uterus. “I went, I filed and so far no one has said anything. No one has done anything to help me.”

Despite the problems, Amablia tried to get back to business. “I went to work these days at an odd job, I couldn’t (…) I left the service and went to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit), I arrived at 3 am and took 300 ml of Tramal. My life is just lying down”.

As long as she is not called to have the surgery, the feeling is of impotence for not being able to do anything. “It all started with a polycyst, it went on and now it has a benign cancer”.



Hebe Camargo Network

The network to combat cancer reported that scheduling appointments for specialties is the responsibility of city halls. “It is worth reiterating that municipalities have the autonomy to schedule patients and define priority cases”.



mayor of france

The Municipal Health Department said that the consultation for the surgical evaluation of the patient Amablia Souza Batista Silva is scheduled for the 8th of July, at the Hospital do Câncer de Franca.



Financial problems

In addition to health problems, Amablia and her family are experiencing financial difficulties. The only income from the house is from her husband Jhefferson Jesus da Silva, 32, who receives sick pay. Maintenance mechanic for pipes, he has worked since the beginning of the works to capture water from the Sapucaí-Mirim River. With a wear on the head of the femur, he needed to put on a prosthesis and has been away since the end of last year.

The sick pay received by the husband is not enough to cover the expenses of the house in Vila Industrial, where the couple and their four children live. The debts are around BRL 1,500, of which BRL 900 for electricity and BRL 600 for rent.

To help make ends meet at the end of the month, the family is selling straws to earn extra income.

Those interested in helping can contact us by phone/Whatsapp (16) 98151-8691. The family pix key is telephone (16) 99440-4354. The account is registered in the name of Amablia at Caixa Econômica Federal.