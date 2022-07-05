‘I played well in 90% of today’s game’, says Nadal

Nadal controlled the round of 16, despite having difficulty closing the game Photo: AELTC

London, England) – After win in straight sets their round of 16 game of the Wimbledon final, Rafael Nadal left the court satisfied with his level of performance during most of this Monday’s match against Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp, 25th in the ranking. The only caveat that the Spaniard makes concerns the game in which he served for the game in the third set, but was unable to close. Therefore, he had to play a tiebreak.

“I think I played well for 90% of the game. I had 6/4, 6/2 and 5/2. This result says that I was doing a lot of things very well. I’m glad for that. It’s true that in the end I made a bad game with 5/3. But I continued with a positive attitude on the court. It was a good game against a difficult opponent. Botic has been improving a lot since last year, so congratulations to him for this incredible improvement”, said Nadal, after the win by 6/4, 6/2 and 7/6 (8-6).

Reunion with Fritz in the quarterfinals

Nadal’s opponent in the quarterfinals will be American Taylor Fritz, 14th in the ranking. Their record of clashes is tied 1-1, but Fritz won the most recent duel, in the Indian Wells Masters 1000 final in March this year. “What I learned in that last game was zero because I had a stress fracture in my rib, and it was difficult to assimilate a lot of things because, honestly, the pain was terrible. During the game, I still didn’t know I had a fracture, but I knew something was wrong. very wrong, because the pain was too much”.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, number 4 in the world, also highlighted Fritz’s good run on grass, citing that the American won the Eastbourne ATP 250 just before Wimbledon. “It’s obvious he’s playing at a very high level and having a great season, winning on every floor. He won the tournament the week before Wimbledon, now he’s in the quarterfinals, he’s already won a Masters 1000. points, he is already in a very privileged position in the run up to the Finals”.

“It’s going to be a tough match against a great player. But at the same time we’re in the quarterfinals, so you can’t expect an easy opponent,” added the two-time champion of the tournament in 2008 and 2010. He hasn’t played at Wimbledon since 2019. , when it was a semifinalist. “In a personal way, with all the things that have happened in the last few months, being able to be in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after three years without playing here is incredible for me. I’m very happy.”