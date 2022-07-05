I want to suffer the deepest wanton

The columnist of universe Isabela Del Monde said today that the article by economist Pedro Guimarães published yesterday by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo represents a classic position of men who are accused of sexual harassment. In the text, the former president of Caixa Econômica Federal classified as “massacre insane and inquisitorial” the criticism he has been subjected to after the website Metrópoles published reports from employees who claim to have witnessed and been victims of inappropriate conduct on his part.

“This shows the level of self-importance he gives himself. I see in the text a classic position of men who are accused of sexual harassment, in which the best defense is attack. introduced themselves to talk about it. I also think that this text has a tone of provocation to the Caixa institution itself”, said Del Monde, in participation in the UOL News.

In the publication, Guimarães states that he will request and submit all his emails to the expertise of independent experts. “How many harassments do they contain? How many warnings have I received so that I don’t behave wrongly? Let’s assume that there is not even a record of irregularity. What serial harasser is this who, for almost four years, has not typed anything, has not received any message from his victims, did not send or receive any harassment audio? Or is it that everything was just what it is: nothing!”, wrote the economist.

Del Monde says that the position of support offered by Pedro Guimarães’ wife to her husband is a common practice inside and outside Brazil. “It doesn’t surprise me. This role of the wife is very common when the man is accused of any inappropriate sexual practice. There is a very strong symbology in placing the woman next to him, reinforcing that she believes and trusts him. This is a defense decision, without no doubt,” said Del Monde.

The former director of Caixa said he hoped that after being subjected to the “deepest investigation” the revealed content would attest to his innocence of the charges. “I want to see if in all those hours there is a single second of inappropriate behavior, an act of aggression against a single woman. The speeches against me are lies and the facts will prove them”, he says.

Guimarães’ departure was published in the DOU (Official Gazette) last week. He was nominated for the position by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2019. In his place, the government announces Daniella Marques Consentino, considered one of the protagonists of Paulo Guedes’ administration at the Ministry of Economy. The appointment was anticipated by columnist Carla Araújo, from UOL. Her swearing-in ceremony is to be held today.