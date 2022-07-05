Ibovespa closes down and remains below 99 thousand points; dollar goes to R$ 5.32

The Ibovespa zeroed gains in the last business hour and closed this Monday (4th) session down. The index operated today without the reference of Wall Street, since the American stock markets had a long weekend and remained closed, with the independence holiday of the United States. The Brazilian stock market, however, reflected new restriction measures against Covid-19 in China and continues to be impacted by internal fiscal risks.

Three months before the elections, the federal government is racing against time to approve, in the Chamber of Deputies, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for Auxílios, which creates social benefits and expands existing programs, through the opening of R$ 41.25 billion in extraordinary credits, and institutes a state of emergency until the end of the year.

The government wants to see the PEC on Auxílios promulgated by the National Congress by July 17, when the parliamentary recess begins. This will require a different procedure for the proposal, much faster than the natural course of matters of this nature.

“Going further, the next government, whoever it is, will have to make a fiscal adjustment if we want to guarantee economic stability. But will that be a priority? This certainly enters into the investors’ account, especially the gringo when it comes to assessing the Brazil risk”, says Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria.

A major company in the Ibovespa portfolio, Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) operated at a consistent high throughout the day and closed with a rise of more than 2%, following another appreciation in the international price of oil, with the prospect of a more restricted supply of the material. -cousin. But the index ended up giving in to negative pressure from other blue chipssuch as Itaú (ITUB4) (-0.96%), Bradesco (BBDC4) (-1.06%) and Vale (VALE3) (-0.57%).

The Ibovespa closed down by 0.35%, at 98,608 points. The financial volume traded in the session was R$ 11.2 billion, well below the average, due to the American holiday.

“This inversion of the signal is relatively common on days like these, with low liquidity, since the Ibovespa was not rising with much ‘conviction’, that is, with a volume”, explains Espinhel.

Ibovespa declines were led by IRB (IRBR3) (-4.63%), Yduqs (YDUQ3) (-4.31%) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) (-3.18%). The biggest increases were Hapvida (HAPV3) (+7.47%), Locaweb (LWSA3) (+4.2%) and BRF (BRFS3) (+2.15%).

“We have the retail sector suffering once again due to the current context in which we are inserted with high interest rates and increased perception of fiscal risk”, says Idean Alves, partner at Ação Brasil Investimentos.

The commercial dollar closed with a slight increase of 0.09%, at R$ 5.325 in the purchase and R$ 5.326 in the sale. The dollar futures for August was trading at R$5.364, down 0.16% in the last trades of the after market.

Futures interest rates closed higher in the regular session, boosted by the perception of fiscal risk, and increased gains in the extended session: DIF23, +0.02 pp, at 13.72%; DIF25, +0.12 pp to 12.76%; DIF27, +0.09 pp, at 12.70%; and DIF29, +0.06 pp, at 12.84%.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, cities in eastern China tightened restrictions against Covid-19, after new groups of infected people emerged. Wuxi, a manufacturing hub in the Yangtze River Delta on the central coast, has stopped operations in many public places, including stores and supermarkets. Restaurant meal services have been suspended and the government has advised people to work from home.

Si county in Anhui province, meanwhile, has put its 760,000 residents in lockdown and suspended public traffic, after recording 288 cases on Saturday. Anhui was responsible for the majority of new infections in China.

