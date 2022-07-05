ICMS drop in DF and 21 states already reduces fuel prices

The Federal District and 21 other units of the Federation announced, until the beginning of the afternoon of this Monday (4/7), the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Provision of Services (ICMS) on fuels. The drop already impacts pump prices. In Rio, gasoline can be found at R$ 6.19. In the DF, the lowest value verified is R$ 6.29.

In addition to the Federal District, the reduction, which follows federal law, is adopted in the following states: Alagoas, Amapá, Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Rondônia, Roraima, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Sergipe.

As a result, only five states have not yet reduced the state tax: Acre, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí and Tocantins.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) During his participation by videoconference in the Deep Brazil Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro said that Brazilian gasoline is the cheapest in the world. The announcement came amid yet another increase in fuel prices in the country. Anchalee Phanmaha/Getty Images ***Picture-putting-gasoline-in-car.jpg However, according to the weekly report by the consultancy Global Petrol Prices carried out in early March 2022, Brazil actually ranks 90th in the world ranking. The average price of a liter of gasoline in the country costs US$ 1,287. In real, the value would be R$ 6.56, much higher than in countries like Venezuela, for example.deepblue4you/ Getty Images ***Picture-person-putting-gasoline-2.jpg According to the report, the country that borders Brazil has the lowest price of gasoline. There, the liter is costing approximately US$ 0.025Nico De Pasquale Photography/ Getty Images ***Picture-gas station.jpg As in Venezuela, the price of gasoline in Libya is also one of the lowest in the world. In the country located on the African continent, the liter of fuel reaches US$ 0.032Artit Fongfung / EyeEm / Getty Images ***Picture-person-putting-gasoline-3.jpg In Iran, a liter of gasoline costs about US$0.051; in Syria, US$ 0.316; in Algeria, US$ 0.321; in Angola, US$ 0.337; and in Kuwait it costs US$0.346 PhotoAlto/James Hardy/Getty Images ***Picture-fueling-spout-gasoline.jpg Until then, in Russia, which is at war with Ukraine, a liter of fuel costs US$ 0.373; in Kazakhstan, US$0.400; in Nigeria, US$0.400; in Malaysia, US$ 0.491; in Bolivia, US$ 0.545; in Qatar, R$0.577; in Colombia, US$ 0.624; and in the Maldives it costs approximately US$0.840John Scott/Getty Images ***Gasoline pump photo In neighboring Argentina, a liter of gasoline costs R$ 0.976; in Mexico, US$ 1,078; in the United States, US$ 1,178; in Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, until then, a liter of gasoline costs US$ 1,183 and, in Paraguay, US$ 1,208Vinícius Schmidt/Metropolis ***Picture-of-gasoline-truck-circling-the-street.jpg The price difference of each country varies according to the tax rate, since all countries buy oil on international markets at the same prices, but subject to different taxes.Graiki/Getty Images ***Picture-putting-money-in-the-car-as-it-were-gasoline.jpg In Brazil, Petrobras recently announced an 18.8% increase in gasoline and a 24.9% increase in diesel at refineries. Already cooking gas (LPG), the high was 16.1%. With the new adjustment, the current value of gasoline in Brazil is above R$ 7.00 per literGlow Images/ Getty Images 0

The reduction of ICMS on fuel is based on a determination by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), which followed the guidance of Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), of uniform collection of the tax throughout the country.

The rate between 17% and 18% was established in a law passed by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The text limits ICMS on products, such as electricity, fuel, communications and public transport, which are now classified as essential and indispensable, which prohibits states from charging a rate higher than the general ICMS rate.

With the reduction of the tax, the price of fuel has fallen in the country’s gas stations. According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), on Friday (7/1), the average value of gasoline dropped from R$ 7.39 per liter to R$ 7.127, a reduction of 3, 55%. The liter of diesel went from R$ 7,568 to R$ 7,554, a drop of 0.18%.

After the ICMS drop, gasoline is sold at R$ 6.29 in the DF. check out

Bolsonaro criticizes governors

Last Saturday (7/2), during a political agenda in Bahia, President Jair Bolsonaro promised “one of the cheapest fuels in the world”.

On the occasion, the country’s representative again criticized governors of the Northeast Region, who, last week, filed a lawsuit in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the law that provides for the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) about fuels. In addition to the nine northeastern states, the action was filed by the governments of the Federal District, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul.

In the action submitted to the Supreme Court, the governors argue that the law implemented to limit ICMS on products such as fuels, for example, represents an unprecedented intervention by the Union on the entities of the Federation through exemption and point out that the competence to define the tax rates state and district is the respective governments only.

“I regret that the nine governors of the Northeast have taken legal action against the reduction of taxes on gasoline. That is inadmissible. […] Let’s believe that Justice will not win the case for these people. And we will soon — just as I have already lowered or zeroed most federal taxes — we will have one of the cheapest fuels in the world,” the president said.

goodness pack

In an election year, the government has made favorable articulations to the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) on Aid, which stipulates a package of R$ 41.2 billion to reduce the impact of successive increases in fuel prices.

The proposal was approved by the Senate on Thursday (30/6), and still needs to be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies to be enacted and go into effect.

According to the PEC, the value of Auxílio Brasil, the social program that replaced Bolsa Família, will rise from R$400 to R$600. The proposal also provides for zeroing the queue of beneficiaries who are still waiting to be included in the social program.

The text also brings the creation of a voucher of R$ 1 thousand for self-employed truck drivers and a benefit for taxi drivers, in addition to expanding the gas voucher until the end of the year.

See the text points:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$400 to R$600 per month and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program. Estimated cost: R$ 26 billion;

expansion from R$400 to R$600 per month and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program. Estimated cost: R$ 26 billion; Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” of R$ 1 thousand. Estimated cost: R$5.4 billion;

creation of a “voucher” of R$ 1 thousand. Estimated cost: R$5.4 billion; Gas voucher: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder is R$ 112.60. Estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion;

increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder is R$ 112.60. Estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion; Free transport for seniors: compensation to the states to meet the gratuity, already provided for by law, of public transport for the elderly. Estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion;

compensation to the states to meet the gratuity, already provided for by law, of public transport for the elderly. Estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion; Assistance for taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. Estimated cost: BRL 2 billion;

benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. Estimated cost: BRL 2 billion; Feeds Brazil: transfer of federal resources to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families. Estimated cost: R$500 million;

transfer of federal resources to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families. Estimated cost: R$500 million; Ethanol: transfer of tax credits to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline. Estimated cost: R$ 3.8 billion.

