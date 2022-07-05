Ifix closes session with gains of 0.05%; FII IRDM11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Monday’s session (04) with a rise of 0.05%, at 2,793 points. The Iridium Receivíveis Imobiliários (IRDM11) fund topped the list of the highest increases in the trading session, with an increase of 1.66%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

The real estate fund GGR Covepi announced last Friday (1) that it plans to start an eviction action against Covolan, a textile company that rents a logistics warehouse owned by the fund in Santa Bárbara D’Oeste, in the state of Sao Paulo. The fund is down 1.49% this session.

In a material fact, the managers explained that the portfolio has used all possible extrajudicial and judicial measures to reverse the tenant’s default and receive the rents.

Even looking for a friendly solution to the problem, says the document, there were no advances in the negotiation, motivating the fund to seek alternatives for the pending, complements the text.

“Therefore, in order to protect the interests of the shareholders and stop the losses suffered until then, the fund proposed an eviction action in the face of Covolan”, signals the relevant fact.

In January, the Court confirmed a favorable decision to GGR Covepi in a process initiated by the lessee, who claimed to pay only 60% of the rent. The remaining lease amount, 40%, would be suspended until February 2022.

On that occasion, however, the Court of the 1st Civil Court of the Santa Bárbara D’Oeste Court granted, as a preliminary injunction, a favorable opinion to Covolan. The fund appealed the decision and, in October of last year, managed to overturn the injunction, returning to the right to the entire R$537,000 rent.

In the statement released last week, the fund promised to continue with all legal measures in progress in an attempt to recover all amounts owed by the lessee.

Biggest highs of this Monday (4)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) IRDM11 Iridium Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 1.66 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund Titles and Val. furniture 1.62 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.56 MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. furniture 1.53 RBVA11 Rio Bravo Income Retail Others 1.38

Biggest casualties of this Monday (4):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) LVBI11 VBI Logistics Logistics -1.91 BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture -1.75 FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others -1.7 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics -1.49 RBRY11 RBR CRI Titles and Val. furniture -1.32

Source: B3

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Reassessment of the BB Progressivo II portfolio; Habitat Receivables hires a market maker

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

BB Progressivo II portfolio (BBPO11) is revalued at 4.39% above fair value

The BB Progressivo II FII completed the revaluation of the fund’s properties, which showed a positive variation of 4.39%, according to a report by Consult Engenharia e Avaliação.

In view of the evaluation, the fund points out that the portfolio will have a fair value of R$ 1.516 billion. The portfolio comprises 64 properties leased to Banco do Brasil.

In addition to BB Progressivo II, other portfolios disclosed portfolio revaluation at the turn of the semester. Among the real estate funds listed on the Stock Exchange, the reports point to variations from a drop of 3% to a high of 6%. Check the list:

ticker Background Real estate revaluation (%) GESE11B General Severiano 6.2 [ativo=VTVI11] Parking Partners 4.6 BBPO11 Progressive BB II 4.39 PQAG11 Anhanguera Park 0.55 HPDP11 Hedge Parque Dom Pedro 0.13 HDOF11 Hedge Paladin Design Offices -0.07 HAAA11 Hedge AAA -1.43 VSHO11 Votorantim Shopping -3.22

XP assumes the role of market maker of Habitat Receivables shares (HABT11)

FII Habitat Receivíveis Pulverizados announced the hiring of XP Investimentos to act as market maker for the fund’s shares.

Authorized by B3, the market maker seeks to stimulate the liquidity of assets traded on the Exchange, regularly and continuously maintaining buy and sell offers during the trading session. In addition to facilitating the trading of securities, the market maker also avoids artificial movements in quotations.

Currently, the average daily liquidity of the Habitat Receivables quotas is R$ 1.9 million. The largest volume among real estate funds is the Kinea Price Index (KNIP11), with almost R$ 16 million.

In the material fact that communicated the contracting of XP, the fund did not detail terms or costs of providing the service.

Read too

today’s dividends

Check out which real estate funds are distributing income this Monday (4):

ticker Background Performance ELDO11B Eldorado BRL 1.33

Source: InfoMoney

Note: Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

Giro Imobiliário: FII Nossa Senhora de Lourdes (NSLU11) resumes dividends, but distribution drops by almost 70%

The FII Hospital Nossa Senhora de Lourdes (NSLU11) will resume the distribution of dividends to shareholders next Thursday (7), interrupted in April due to the payment of a debt of R$ 27 million with Rede D’Or, lessee of the fund. .

According to a material fact, the portfolio will deposit BRL 0.49 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 0.34%. In March, the last transfer before the interruption, the fund paid R$ 1.53 per share, a return of 0.75% in the period.

Those who hold shares of the third issue of the FII Hospital Nossa Senhora de Lourdes will receive a dividend proportional to the period of ownership of the shares.

The offer of new quotas was one of the sources of resources used by the fund to pay the debt with Rede D’Or, the tenant of the property that houses the Nossa Senhora de Lourdes Hospital and Maternity Hospital, in the Jabaquara neighborhood, south of São Paulo. (SP).

In addition to the new issuance, the fund used the portfolio’s contingency reserve and rents received from the tenant to pay the debt, which should be distributed as dividends to the shareholder.

Discover the step-by-step guide to live on income with FIIs and receive your first rent in your account in the next few weeks, without having to own a property, in a free class.

Related