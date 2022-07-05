Impressed: Windows Defender Beats McAfee, Kaspersky and More Antivirus in Efficiency Tests

Windows Defender was a joke for being considered a weak antivirus, but that seems to have changed in recent years. That’s what AV-TEST’s evaluation says, which analyzed it alongside its main competitors in the February 2022 Advanced Threat and Ransomware Protection Test, where names like McAfee and Kaspersky were beaten. Let’s start by looking at Windows Defender results in 10 scenarios for home users.

As you can see above, Microsoft’s antivirus was effective in preventing the virus from infecting in 9 out of 10 primary stages, one of which only progressed to the second level before being contained. Meanwhile, Kaspersky’s results were not promising at all, as the antivirus was only able to stop 3 out of 10 infections in different scenarios in the evaluation for the home version, while the enterprise version was even worse, preventing only 2 out of 10 infections in the initial stage. .

McAffe also did not perform well in AV-TEST’s assessment, being unable to stop infections in all 10 scenarios at an early stage, with pests running in 8 out of 10 scenarios causing changes to infected systems. The only antiviruses comparable to Windows Defender were: Bitdefender and G DATA. In total, all of the following software were analyzed by AV-TEST: Personal version (consumer): avast AVG Bitdefender F-Secure G DATE K7 Computing Kaspersky Microsoft microworld NortonLifeLock PC Matic VIPRE Security

Corporate version: acronis avast Bitdefender (two versions) Convenient F-Secure G DATE Kaspersky (two versions) Microsoft seqrite Symantec Trellix (McAfee) VMware

You can check the results of all protection software on AV-TEST official website by the link below: Finally, it is interesting to note that Windows Defender has been improving its rating, as it is an antivirus integrated into Microsoft’s system. In addition, it is worth remembering that Microsoft Defender integrated with Office 365 was also released for Android, iOS and macOS, which indicates that more news should arrive for the antivirus soon.

