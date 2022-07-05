In a Chamber committee, artists once again defend Bolsonaro’s overturning of vetoes on culture | Policy

Actors and cultural producers once again asked, in a public hearing at the Chamber’s Culture Commission, this Monday (4th) that the National Congress reject President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) vetoes of two projects that establish financial assistance to the cultural sector.

This is the third time that the Culture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies has received representatives from the sector to debate the overthrow of the vetoes of texts known as the Paulo Gustavo Law and the new Aldir Blanc Law.

Artists call for overturning of vetoes to two laws that provided for resources for culture

The projects were approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in March this year and sent to Bolsonaro for sanction, who decided to veto the proposals in full. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) convened a joint session of Congress to analyze vetoes this Tuesday (5th).

“We are here today to defend culture, art, artists and professionals in the cultural industry. We are here for the recognition that, without political commitment to the right to culture and art, our country and our people are at risk. We hope that the ladies and gentlemen representatives of the Brazilian people in this House, aware of this, do their part”, said actress Vera Fischer.

In all, 36 vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro await consideration by congressmen – among them the vetoes of the Aldir Blanc and Paulo Gustavo laws, which have already exceeded the deadline set out in the Constitution for deliberation and, at the moment, lock the agenda of the Congress until consideration.

For the presidential veto to be overturned by parliamentarians, there must be an absolute majority of the votes of deputies (257 votes) and senators (41 votes).

The session that will analyze the vetoes of the cultural incentive laws has already been postponed three times for lack of agreement.

According to the author of the new Aldir Blanc Law and coordinator of the hearing, deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), Pacheco pledged, this Monday, not to postpone once again the session of Congress aimed at vetoes. However, an agreement is not yet closed.

“We made the agreement to vote tomorrow and also the commitment to the agreement to overturn the two vetoes. This agreement is under construction. We know it’s not closed yet. Based on the information we have about the leader [do governo no Congresso] Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), he is currently in a meeting at Palácio do Planalto with ministers and technicians trying to seek this agreement,” said Jandira.

Culture is not ‘opportunity politics’

During the hearing, actress Letícia Spiller defended that culture “cannot be treated as an occasion policy”, but rather as a “necessary agenda”.

“Culture generates around 6 million jobs or more. [A cultura] it cannot be treated as a politics of occasion, of the right, of the left. It has to be treated as a necessity agenda”, said Letícia.

The president of the Association of Theater Producers, Eduardo Barata, also stressed that there are cultural workers “starving” and that the sector needs laws that guarantee the “sustainability” of the sector.

“We want to assert the importance of our sector. It’s no use just thinking about the social PEC, you need a PEC for culture. Our workers are starving. The pandemic is not over yet. The pandemic is still there. We were one of the sectors most affected by the covid, this pandemic”, said Barata.

“We need an emergency law, like Paulo Gustavo, and we need a law that gives power to our sector, that gives support to our sector and is perennial, like Aldir Blanc. Both laws are fundamental today for the survival of our sector”, he added.

Actor Babu Santana also highlighted the importance of laws for the sector and said that it is “the result of public policy, art and culture.”

“I am a former favela resident who was greatly helped by public laws to encourage culture. […] I’m here to help overturn those vetoes with my testimony. I am the fruit of public policy, art and culture.”

In her speech, actress Letícia Isnard added that the resources, which will be made available as of the law, will not be withdrawn from other sectors.

“This culture money already exists and is not being taken from any other sector, nor can it be used for anything else. It is there waiting to be used. These laws can make this wheel turn”, he said.

For the author of the Paulo Gustavo Law, Senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), the artists should follow the demonstrations until this Tuesday to put “democratic pressure” on the party leaders in order to build an agreement to overturn the vetoes.

Rocha also defended that it is necessary for them to defend the argument that the law impacts the local economy. “Not only in the return of the implementation of the economy, but in the return of the sector’s jobs.”

Named in honor of actor Paulo Gustavo, a victim of covid-19, the Paulo Gustavo Law, approved in March, provides for the transfer of R$ 3.86 billion in federal resources to states and municipalities to reduce the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic. in the cultural sector.

Of the total, R$ 2.79 billion would be allocated to actions in the audiovisual sector. Another R$ 1.06 billion, for emergency actions in the cultural sector.

The new Aldir Blanc Law, also approved in March, establishes an annual transfer of R$ 3 billion to state and municipal governments, over five years, to finance cultural initiatives.

This is the second aid law for the cultural sector to be named after the musician Aldir Blanc, who died in 2020 from complications from Covid. The first law, passed in 2020, earmarked R$3 billion for emergency cultural initiatives, at a time when circulation restrictions prevented most exhibitions and shows.

When vetoing the projects, President Jair Bolsonaro argued that the texts go against the “public interest” and do not provide for financial compensation.