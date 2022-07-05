In a show after breaking up with Zor, Maiara talks about “horn”. watch video

Fans are still trying to understand what caused another breakup between Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, with Fernando Zor. During a concert by the duo held this Sunday in Paranaíba, Mato Grosso do Sul, Maiara stirred up the fans’ curiosity even more with statements on stage.

At the end of one of the songs, Maiara started talking about “horn”, which made fans speculate even more about a possible new betrayal of the singer’s now ex-boyfriend. voice comes out beautiful”, said Maiara as she put her hands on her head.

Maiara and Fernando Zor break up for the 10th time (Reproduction/Editing) Maiara and Fernando Zor break up for the 10th time (Reproduction/Editing)Maiara and Fernando Zor break up for the 10th time (Reproduction/Editing) photo-open-maiara-fernando-bolsa-lv-2022-min Declaration-Maiara-e-Fernando Maiara and Fernando Zor exchange statements on the webReproduction / Instagram photo-Fernando-Zor-Maiara Distance from the spotlight makes Mafe’s relationship stronger, friends sayReproduction / Manu Scarpa ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (8) In one of the reconciliations, Maiara dropped several indirections for Fernando to ask her to marry him, which did not happen- until the beginning of 2021reproduction ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (9) The singers broke up in a few months and then got back together again. Several times, they continued this back and forthPlayback / Instagram ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (5) Fernando, in turn, expressed his denial of the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind”, he told Léo Dias. The statement caused outrage from fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”Leo Franco / Agnews ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (7) In September 2021, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, Fernando’s jealousy put an end to the six-month engagement.Disclosure ******Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) In February 2021, after a lot of yo-yoing, Fernando and Maiara took a Romanesque trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with the marriage proposal, and she accepted.Playback / Instagram 0

However, the LeoDias column found that the reason for the breakup is much simpler than imagined. The new separation did not have any event or event determining its end. The column heard people close to the couple who revealed that there was no despondency on the part of Maiara.

“She didn’t cry, she kept silent, later commented on what had happened and kept the work routine”. Friends guarantee that Fernando’s emotional instability is the main issue in this relationship.

See the video:

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.