In Divinópolis, 60 people are hospitalized due to Covid-19 and the ward exceeds 61% occupancy

Currently, 15 people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), among the 46 beds available in the city for patients with Covid-19, which is equivalent to 32.61%. In the infirmary sector, the rate is 61.64%, with 45 beds occupied among the 73 total beds in the municipality.

In the Intensive Care Units, the São João de Deus Health Complex registers one patient hospitalized in the adult ICU in the supplementary area, in addition to two cases in the adult ICU and three in the children’s ICU in the area served by the SUS.

Santa Monica Hospital has two cases in the adult ICU and the Padre Roberto UPA has four admissions in the adult ICU. Hospital São Judas Tadeu has two hospitalizations for covid-19 and Hospital Santa Lucia has one hospitalization.

Regarding the ward cases, 11 cases were registered at the São João de Deus Health Complex in the supplementary area, in addition to 11 cases in the adult ward and three cases in the children’s ward in the area served by the SUS, requiring the addition of a bed for the sector.

In the other hospitals, Hospital São Judas Tadeu registers four admissions in ward beds, Hospital Santa Mônica has four cases in the adult ward and six cases in the children’s ward, requiring the addition of a bed for the sector and the Santa Lúcia Hospital has five records. At the UPA, there is a record of one hospitalization for covid-19 in its wards.