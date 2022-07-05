In order not to contradict Planalto, Guedes remains silent on PEC das Bondades

posted on 05/07/2022 05:44 / updated on 05/07/2022 05:45



While parliamentarians intend to expand benefits in the Proposed Constitutional Amendment 1/2022, called PEC Kamikaze by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the head of the economic team takes a vow of silence. He avoids going against the Planalto’s strategy, which intends to play a decisive role in the electoral race.

The PEC Kamikaze took the place of the PEC on Fuels and should undergo changes, with a forecast of more expenses, in the Chamber of Deputies. The measure has been called a “package of kindnesses” — even by the opposition, which voted in favor of the PEC in the Senate — but the effects of this articulation will not be at all positive. In 2023, the dollar will tend to rise with the lack of perspective of fiscal control; inflation will remain persistent; and the Central Bank will be forced to keep interest rates in double digits next year, holding back economic growth.

Behind the scenes at the Ministry of Economy, the concern is great. “It’s the spree of the ox”, lamented a source from the Esplanada, who requested anonymity. Advisers close to Paulo Guedes say that the minister will not comment on the PEC that undermines the liberal agenda of the Bolsonaro government. Yesterday, he canceled the only public appointment on the agenda due to “internal meetings”.

When he had more power and was more respected by the market, Guedes threatened to leave office due to measures that were much less harmful to public accounts than the current PEC. But, throughout his term, he gave in to pressure from the wing of the government that advocates breaking the spending ceiling. During this process of attrition, several members in favor of fiscal austerity left the government.

“It must be difficult (for Guedes) to see everything that is being done in the fiscal with serious consequences ahead. The government, which was no longer liberal, threw the last shovel of lime on the government’s economy. The movement is electoral and against that. the minister has nothing to do”, highlighted Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados.

In addition to the fiscal risk in the PEC das Bondades, analysts warn of other problems. Remember that inflation will hardly be below the ceiling of the 2022 target of 5%. The most optimistic estimates point to a reduction of around 7.5% in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year. The indicator accumulated a high of 11.73% in the 12 months ended in May. “Inflation should give up a little, but not because of the drop in fuel prices, but in food”, warns the MB economist.

According to Vale, some consequences of this PEC are: more inflation and more fiscal risk for the next government, whatever it may be. Probably, according to him, inflation will decelerate this month, but there is no guarantee that there will be no further increases in fuel prices. On the one hand, fiscal instability helps to put pressure on the exchange rate. On the other hand, the war in Ukraine, with no prospect of a truce, should keep the price of oil in a barrel. “We should have deflation in July, but around 0.5%. Then it comes back because of the price of oil and the exchange rate. The gasoline lag is very high, more than 20%”, he warned.

“This PEC is very bad, it creates a huge problem for the institutional structure of the fiscal framework”, warns Gabriel Leal de Barros, partner and chief economist at RYO Asset. According to him, the measures may increase this year’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.5 percentage point, but should shrink next year’s GDP by 0.3 point.

Luis Otavio Souza Leal, chief economist at Banco Alfa, recalls that, with this new PEC, the government can help improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, from 1.7% to 2%, but it is contracting a worsening for next year. According to his estimates, the increase in GDP for 2023, which is at 0.5%, could be zero. Meanwhile, the dollar continues to rise amidst the PEC discussions and uncertainties about the size of the impact on public accounts. “While the process of this PEC is not finished, new expenses may appear and the market will be stressed and the dollar will continue to appreciate”, he said.

According to analysts, the PEC Kamikaze goes against the principles of fiscal responsibility in the middle of an election year, as it creates the state of emergency as an extremely dangerous subterfuge for the economy. One of the most costly measures is the increase from R$400 to R$600 in Auxílio Brasil, which replaced Bolsa Família. According to the text approved by the Senate, the benefit of R$ 600 should represent an additional expense of R$ 26 billion to the public coffers, considering 19.8 million families if the queue is zeroed.

When contacted, the Ministries of Economy, Citizenship and Caixa did not comment on the matter.